‘We will try to be constructive’, says Coveney as EU warms to unlocking stalled Mercosur trade deal

Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission and Simon Coveney, Irish Minister for Enterprise Trade &amp; Employment. Image: EU. Expand

Ciaran Moran and Philip Blenkinsop

The European Union is warming to the idea of concluding a major free trade deal with Brazil and its Mercosur neighbours, with "decisive progress" possible by July, a senior EU official and Sweden's trade minister said on Friday.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney said fellow EU ministers believed a final deal could be concluded this year.

