'We need detailed analysis of what is going on at farm level'

"We are delighted that this project has been successful in receiving funding, it is very exciting for me as a grower to have that level of additional support," says Padraig. "One of the key aims is to examine the market in detail, but it is just as important to explore other issues such as agronomy, soil analysis, composting, green manures - all of which are really practical and are part of this project.

"We need to analyse what is going on at farm level to improve production, yields and quality. I am really keen to learn how to ensure crops will last for the season; some crops I have on farm for 120 days, some for 220 days so researching how to get the best out of varieties and crops is really important for me as a producer.

"Sometimes you can be working in isolation, and it is great to know that all the members of the Operational Group will be working with a shared purpose and common goal to develop the organic horticulture market here in Ireland over the next three years."

Climate conditions The project will also capture key variables impacting production on farm environmental climatic conditions, such as humidity, rainfall and temperature.

Over the years Padraig has pulled back from growing some crops such as main crop carrots, potatoes and onions, which he now sources from other growers around the country who are growing on more suitable land conditions. Beechlawn cannot supply all the crops that they require, so working with other growers is important.

Padraig sees this project as a further opportunity to "build strong relationships with other producers and widen the network of growers around the country as we work together, sharing information and knowledge". He adds: "Communicating on a regular basis will identify gaps of supply and hopefully increase the availability of some crops as we move towards working collectively, almost like one large farm supplying diverse markets while at the same time optimising each farms productivity." With sales of organic fruit and vegetables constituting 34pc of the total organic market it seems like the perfect time to develop a project on this scale with the ultimate aim of increasing supply into the domestic market.

