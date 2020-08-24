Farming

'We have the first rooftop hens in Cork city - and they are loving life' - meet the Irish pioneers of urban farming

From a young couple whose dreams of growing their own veg morphed into Cork's first rooftop farm, to the An Post staff who installed a thriving bee community on top of one of the country's most iconic buildings... urban farming is reaching brave new heights in Ireland - and making our cities greener, writes Tamara Fitzpatrick

The high life: Brian McCarthy of Central Floral Supplies with his partner Thayane &lsquo;Thay&rsquo; Carlos on Cork&rsquo;s Rooftop Farm. Photo: Clare Keogh Expand
Brendan Graham in The Bernard Shaw's roof garden where they grow their own hops. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Green fingers: Simon O'Donnell with Belvedere College students Ben McDonald and Ray Taylor (both 17) on their school's rootop farm Expand

The high life: Brian McCarthy of Central Floral Supplies with his partner Thayane ‘Thay’ Carlos on Cork’s Rooftop Farm. Photo: Clare Keogh

Buzzing: Beekeeping on the roof of Dublin's iconic GPO building on O'Connell Street, which is now home to up to 40,000 bees

Brian McCarthy and Thayane ‘Thay’ Carlos. Photo: Clare Keogh

Brendan Graham in The Bernard Shaw's roof garden where they grow their own hops. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Green fingers: Simon O'Donnell with Belvedere College students Ben McDonald and Ray Taylor (both 17) on their school's rootop farm

Tamara Fitzpatrick

The view, gazing up from our city streets, has never looked so good. In the middle of urban chaos, wildlife has sprung to the forefront, with throngs of quirky plants, crops and insects now adorning the rooftops of city buildings throughout Ireland. From exotic vegetables and fluttering insects to hops grown for the best of Irish beer, the urban setting has become home to some unlikely species - which bring with them myriad benefits.

And the people behind these new rooftop farms and gardens are just as interesting as what they grow.

A Cork rooftop that had been vacant for over 60 years is now blooming with love in the city's centre. Businessman Brian McCarthy says he and his then partner, Thay Carlos, had been looking out at the vacant space from Brian's apartment for some time. So when they decided to grow some vegetables for their own use during lockdown, they realised this was the perfect space to do it.