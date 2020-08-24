'We have the first rooftop hens in Cork city - and they are loving life' - meet the Irish pioneers of urban farming

The view, gazing up from our city streets, has never looked so good. In the middle of urban chaos, wildlife has sprung to the forefront, with throngs of quirky plants, crops and insects now adorning the rooftops of city buildings throughout Ireland. From exotic vegetables and fluttering insects to hops grown for the best of Irish beer, the urban setting has become home to some unlikely species - which bring with them myriad benefits.

And the people behind these new rooftop farms and gardens are just as interesting as what they grow.

A Cork rooftop that had been vacant for over 60 years is now blooming with love in the city's centre. Businessman Brian McCarthy says he and his then partner, Thay Carlos, had been looking out at the vacant space from Brian's apartment for some time. So when they decided to grow some vegetables for their own use during lockdown, they realised this was the perfect space to do it.

"My business, Central Floral Supplies in Cork city, had just closed down due to the lockdown, so I had spare time. We were in a situation of the unknown - where the future was so uncertain - so we focused our mindset to food security and self-sufficiency. We never dreamed that this venture would grow into something so big and exciting," says Brian.

Expand Close Buzzing: Beekeeping on the roof of Dublin's iconic GPO building on O'Connell Street, which is now home to up to 40,000 bees / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Buzzing: Beekeeping on the roof of Dublin's iconic GPO building on O'Connell Street, which is now home to up to 40,000 bees

The south-facing rooftop, which is about 14ft high and is 6,000sq ft in diameter, is situated on the top of Brian's old business premises.

"We relocated the business in 2006 but, even before that, the rooftop had never been utilised. We had originally been thinking of growing some vegetables and flowers in a courtyard adjacent to my apartment, but one day we were looking out at the rooftop and Thay came up with the idea of using it instead. It's funny... often what you're looking for is right under your nose," smiles Brian.

Brian and Thay started their venture living together as a couple but subsequently broke up. Through their love for their business, they have continued to work together.

"We had both invested so much time and energy into the project so we decided to keep working on it together, despite breaking up as a couple. We have an excellent, respectful working relationship and we are still great friends," says Brian.

The pair's vision was to create a luscious vegetable farm in the heart of the city where they could produce and harvest their own food. But before getting their project off the ground, they had the premises surveyed to make sure that it could bear the weight of the topsoil and the other materials needed.

After getting the go-ahead for their new project, Brian began by creating raised beds using waste timber which had come from a recently demolished building and had been lying idle on the rooftop space. They put each of the raised beds on second-hand wooden pallets and then ordered their first lot of seeds from Brown Envelope Seeds.

Expand Close Green fingers: Simon O'Donnell with Belvedere College students Ben McDonald and Ray Taylor (both 17) on their school's rootop farm / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Green fingers: Simon O'Donnell with Belvedere College students Ben McDonald and Ray Taylor (both 17) on their school's rootop farm

Brian says that getting things up and down from the roof can be a bit of a challenge, but this is helped by the fact that the rooftop is situated adjacent to a laneway.

When the raised beds were complete and a 6m x 3m polytunnel had been erected on the rooftop, Brian had over 20 tonnes of topsoil delivered; in this, the first seeds were sown, thus grounding their business, which they then went on to register.

Amid the chaos of jointly running Cork's inaugural rooftop farm, things took a life-changing turn for Brazilian native Thay.

"Thay's parents passed away when she was young, and she had been working in Brazil as a fashion designer. She then came to Ireland and wanted to learn English, but she realised that it was very difficult to translate her career in Brazil into a career in Ireland," explains Brian.

"She had been working in the food sector over here but when she started working on the rooftop farm, she loved it. Subsequently, and because of her work on our farm, which is now a registered business, Thay has been able to apply for a permanent Irish visa. Something that started out of nothing has now changed her life," Brian reflects.

Now, five months after starting out, Cork Rooftop Farm has more than 80 raised beds plus a state-of-the-art greenhouse - a replacement for the original polytunnel - and is home to some unlikely rooftop residents.

Expand Close Brendan Graham in The Bernard Shaw's roof garden where they grow their own hops. Photo: Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brendan Graham in The Bernard Shaw's roof garden where they grow their own hops. Photo: Steve Humphreys

"We have the first rooftop hens in Cork city, and they are loving life. We made a chicken coop for them, which is watertight and well ventilated, and they have a ramp, egg boxes and a run, so they are nice and comfortable."

The hens are soon set to have company while living the high life, as a few hives of native Irish bees will be taking up residence on the rooftop over the coming weeks. "I wanted to create a healthy ecosystem of bees, birds, insects and chickens," explains Brian. "Rooftop farms add to any city, as they have an array of benefits. They reduce what's called the 'heat island effect', whereby mass concrete actually heats the surrounding air, and they also generate more oxygen, therefore counteracting carbon emissions."

Things have been going from strength to strength for Brian and Thay, with their farm producing a "substantial amount" of vegetables. They have launched their new website, through which they had initially intended to retail their produce, but things have taken a tasty alternative turn. "We are working with local restaurants at the moment. The chefs come to the farm and harvest what they need, when they need it, themselves. They use our fresh produce in their dishes, and it's been working really well for us and for them," says Brian.

So, the future looks bright from the skyline of Cork Rooftop Farm, and Brian and Thay plan on opening up a volunteer programme to the public this month.

"We have opened registration on our website, and already hundreds of people have applied. Things are set to get even busier... and we are delighted," he says.

But the Cork Rooftop Farm isn't the only traditionally rural business switching to an urban setting - the rooftops of many buildings throughout Ireland are now becoming one with the birds and the bees, it seems.

Paula Butler, head of procurement and company secretary of An Post, has led a project which has seen three colonies of bees take up residence on the roof of one of the country's most iconic buildings: the GPO on Dublin's O'Connell Street.

"As part of Ireland's sustainability project, we introduced a few colonies of native Irish honey bees to our rooftop. We did this to promote biodiversity in the urban setting and to help reintroduce bees back into the city," says Paula.

"We know that these types of bees are not endangered but they do play a vital role in Ireland's biodiversity and sustainability, so it's extremely important that they find home in not just the rural setting but also in our cities."

Paula explains that, before introducing the busy bees to their new rooftop home, the team at An Post did a GPS survey in order to estimate where the bees might take their pollen from.

"Bees normally forage within a 3km range. From our research, we think our bees take their pollen from the likes of Trinity College, Mountjoy Square and Dublin Castle. There is a strong citrus taste from our honey, so we presume they forage from the O'Connell Street lime trees, too," says Paula.

In high season, the GPO rooftop is home to almost 40,000 bees. The GPO has expert beekeeping staff who check the bees on a weekly basis and help Paula to harvest the honey. And An Post staff members have been privy to a tasty treat following the first honey harvest.

"We sold the honey to our staff members last year and plan to do the same again this year," says Angus Laverty, An Post's public relations manager. "We give the proceeds to charity."

To celebrate this remarkable project, an illustration by botanical artist Shevaun Doherty has been made into a series of €1 stamps by Dublin's Design HQ. They pay tribute to An Post's rooftop bees and are of hexagonal shape, representing the cell structure of a beehive.

Just a 30-minute stroll across the city from the GPO will bring you to another rooftop popping with surprises: The Bernard Shaw events venue, restaurant and bar has brought the taste of beer closer to home by growing hops on its rooftop.

"In 2013, we started to grow our own hops on the rooftop of the old Bernard Shaw," says Trev O'Shea, founder of Bodytonic Music. "We had this idea that we wanted to become more sustainable and brew our own beer. Most brewers have to import dried hops, as they're not so readily available in this country. We wanted to reduce beer miles - and the rooftop seemed like our answer."

So, Bodytonic Music, the umbrella owner of The Bernard Shaw, The Back Page, The Square Ball and Jam Park, turned the rooftops of each of its events venues, restaurants and pubs into urban gardens - all of which now boast healthy plots of vegetables, flowers or hops.

Fast-forward a few years and what started as a trial at The Bernard Shaw has now evolved into a community initiative to get more people growing in urban areas. "We started working with Andrew Douglas from Urban Farm on our Social Hops project, and now there are over 220 people all over the city growing hops for beer," says Brendan Graham, manager at Bodytonic Music.

Andrew Douglas designs and implements horticultural projects for communities, businesses and educational bodies, and has been involved in an array of rooftop projects since first launching Urban Farm.

Now, Social Hops at The Bernard Shaw has become much more than just urban growing. "We have a harvest night where everyone involved gathers on the rooftop of The Bernard Shaw with their hops and we all pick them together. It's a great night - full of community spirit, plenty of food and our iconic beer," says Brendan.

Bodytonic Music has started a new venture this year, too, called Farmyard. "We are growing edible produce on our rooftops in the hope that, by 2022, we will have enough harvested to supply our own unit at our permanent streetfood market, Eatyard, beside The Bernard Shaw," Brendan explains.

Just down the road, the pupils of Belvedere College in Dublin 1 are no strangers to growing their own, either. Their urban farm is seen as one of the most innovative in the country. Simon O'Donnell, co-ordinator of the farm, says that what started out as a trial has now turned into a rooftop farm, Aqualab, and a soon-to-be purpose-built vertical farm.

"We started growing crops on our rooftop, as we wanted to make use of the idle space," explains Simon. "We then worked with Andrew Douglas, who moved his existing potato project on to our roof. Together, we grew over 60 varieties of heritage potatoes. We grew them in upcycled water-cooler bottles, and the soil actually sat on the outside of the bottle. There was a water cavity underneath where the water could soak up through the tubers, growing the potatoes."

This year, Belvedere's urban farm has been operating on a smaller scale due to Covid-19 restrictions. "We had big plans this year but with the school being closed for so long, we have had a bit of a setback," says Simon. "We are still growing an abundance of herbs in raised beds on the rooftop, as well as growing plants in individual pots."

Although it's been a quieter year for the students, there has still been plenty of activity on the rooftop, with 14 hives of bees busy making honey. "Dublin Honey Project put in our first hive for us five years ago and now they actually run 10 of the hives on our rooftop, while we run the remaining four. From our four hives, we have quite a high yield and get about 400 jars of honey," Simon explains.

Simon and the team at Belvedere College have turned their focus in recent times to a new way of urban farming, and they are now growing crops and cultivating fungi in a glass-roofed lab on their top floor. The new-age lab features an aquaponic system: fish tanks are plugged into the system and the waste from the fish is pumped into a bed of pebbles, rather than soil. This fertilises the plants and, as they grow, they recycle the water, before returning it to the fish.

"It's a controlled environment using software and involves a living aquasystem," says Simon. "The plants are grown under horticultural-level lights and therefore grow all year round. It's incredibly unique." The lab also acts as a classroom for the students.

And the ambitions of Belvedere College's students remain sky-high. Simon says that a purpose-built urban farm of a larger scale is on their agenda. "We are going to build a new building on the top floor where we will have incorporated built-in units for vertical farming."

Indeed, the advancement of technology has made urban farming more attractive and exciting, breaking down old barriers associated with setting. Farmony, a new, innovative vertical farming business, grows crops indoors using zero soil. The produce is grown in tiered shelving, under horticultural-grade lights, and every element of the atmosphere is controlled and monitored. Farmony also provides vertical farming units for rent and purchase, and does tailored consultations. Belvedere College is currently using units from Farmony.

John Paul Prior, co-founder of Farmony, says that the company's unique new way of growing crops is efficient in more ways than one: "Our system only uses 5pc of the water used on a traditional farm. It's also pesticide-free and we control the environment using advanced software. We produce a very small footprint and very high output."

Andrew Douglas from Urban Farm acknowledges that growing in the urban setting - particularly on rooftops - can be tricky. "There's a romantic tinge to rooftop farming; it attracts a lot of attention, but it's not without its difficulties," he says. "The climate here is not ideal, as the temperatures drop so low during the winter months. You have to be mindful of predators too, such as seagulls, particularly so if you keep wildlife like chickens on a rooftop space."

Despite its challenges, though, Andrew says that urban growing is a welcome addition to any town or city. "The benefits are great and we see people like Brian from Cork Rooftop Farm striding very successfully in this area - it's extremely encouraging."

It's fair to say that, with passionate and knowledgeable leaders like these paving the way for others, growing and harvesting in urban areas - maybe even on your rooftop - could very well be the way of the future.