Vegetable growers say price cuts mean they are scraping a living

Slashed supermarket prices ‘hitting farmers in pocket’

Lynne Kelleher

Vegetable growers are in danger of going under amid slashed supermarket prices, farmers have warned.

Veganism, healthy lifestyles and the push to eat five a day have made veggie dishes increasingly popular but farmers say they are barely scraping a living.

Many supermarkets are offering promotions with veg on sale for less than 50c a kilo, particularly in the run-up to Christmas.

The number of Irish farmers growing veg for the nation's dinner tables has halved over the past 20 years. Waterford farmer James O'Donnell said tumbling prices had made his family business barely viable.

Tougher

"It's definitely getting tougher and tougher," said Mr O'Donnell. "Every year the question seems to be 'how much lower can you produce for?' They want everything. They want cheap veg and top quality. It's just not possible, to be honest.

"It is the consumer at the end of the day. I don't blame them for buying it but how long is it feasible? I don't think it is in the long term, to be honest."

A new edition of RTÉ's 'Ear To The Ground' reveals that the number of vegetable growers is now down to 160 in the country.

Mr O'Donnell, whose family have been growing vegetables since the 1960s, said: "Back then there were wholesalers or the corner shop; now you're either big or you're gone.

"There doesn't seem to be a future down the line."

Even though supermarkets insist they bear the cost of the practice, farmers say that selling produce at rock-bottom prices devalues it in the eyes of the customer.

RTÉ said supermarkets declined to appear on the farming show, but Aldi, Tesco and SuperValu did say they paid fair market prices to suppliers and absorb all the costs of any in-store promotions.

'Ear To The Ground' also revealed there had been calls to follow the UK's example by appointing a supermarket regulator to ensure retailers treated their suppliers lawfully and fairly.

IFA Vegetable Committee member Eddie Doyle said the public was being conditioned to expect to pick up all its Christmas vegetables for less than the price of a bottle of wine.

He said a small increase in price would help to keep vegetable farmers in business.

He added: "Most supermarkets, to be fair, are giving the growers a price here they can probably account for [in] their books for the year, but there is nothing left for investment.

Living

"They are running down an asset. [A rise] of 10pc to 15pc immediately and that would only give us a living. You're only talking small money in the first place.

"The consumer wouldn't even look at the receipt but it's just been flashed in front of them day in, day out that veg is only 49c in their mind."

Mr Doyle said Ireland's vegetable farmers felt downtrodden. "Their spirit is gone. Is that what we want to happen to the people of our country?

"You won't get the colour of a minimum wage from growing vegetables with the way we are being treated," he said.

The 'Ear To The Ground' programme will be screened tonight on RTÉ One at 8.30.

Irish Independent


