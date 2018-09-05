A vegan campaign advert that alleged 90% of pigs will never see the outdoors because they are factory farmed has been banned for “misleading” claims.

A vegan campaign advert that alleged 90% of pigs will never see the outdoors because they are factory farmed has been banned for “misleading” claims.

Vegan campaign ad banned over ‘misleading’ pig claims

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) upheld a complaint against charity Viva! regarding an advert shown in cinemas during December 2017.

It featured a pig called Hope, who was shown bounding through a grassy field after being rescued by the group.

A voiceover says: “All creatures can experience pleasure. She is a pig called Hope rescued by Viva.

“This is her dance of joy for being outdoors for the first time.”

The mood of the advert then changes, showing pigs crowded in a cramped pen and trapped behind bars.

“It’s something most pigs will never know as 90% are factory farmed,” the voiceover continues.

“Set them all free. Try Vegan.”