U.S. won't compromise on access for farm products in EU, UK trade talks

The United States will not compromise in its drive to secure access for U.S. agricultural products in its trade negotiations with the European Union and Britain, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told lawmakers on Wednesday.

Lighthizer said Washington had made “very little headway” in its trade negotiations with Brussels, and said he was skeptical that an agreement could be completed with the EU or Britain in coming months due to the lack of in-person negotiating sessions.

He said Washington would insist on changes that allowed U.S. farm products to be sold to the EU and Britain, calling resistance to U.S. agricultural imports “thinly veiled protectionism.” “We either have fair access for agriculture, or we won’t have a deal with either one of them,” he said.

Meanwhile at a webinar on Brexit titled “Our Farmers Need to Trade”, IFA President Tim Cullinan questioned the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol and asked how effective were checks planned on products crossing the Irish sea?

He said, “The UK wants zero tariffs, zero quotas and frictionless trade with the EU, but on the other hand, it turns around and is negotiating a trade deal with the US. Will it uphold standards in its agreement with the European Union?”

The webinar was organised by the Irish, French, German, Danish, Dutch, and UK farmers’ associations. It was told by Martin Merrild, President of the Danish Agriculture and Food Council that securing a level playing field was a priority for EU farmers.

Attendees including European media, international trade organisations, Embassies, European farming associations and UK Government representatives heard from Rabobank Senior Analyst Harry Smit that in the case of a Hard Brexit, the impact of import tariffs on the export of beef into the UK market would be prohibitive.

The IFA President said that the competitiveness of Irish beef was at risk due to “the threat of imports of hormone-treated beef into the UK market”.

He fully supported the closing comments made by Minette Batters, President of the National Farmers’ Union that a no-deal would be disastrous for farmers on both sides.

Following a high-level conference between Boris Johnson, Michel Barnier and the leaders of the EU Institutions on Monday, June 15th, negotiations will intensify with the first of five rounds of talks to begin week commencing June 29th and continuing through until the week of July 27th.

Online Editors