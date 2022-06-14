Farming

US quietly urges Russia fertiliser deals to unlock grain trade

Loading of mineral fertilisers into a ship.

Elizabeth Elkin, Daniel Flatley and Jennifer Jacobs

The US government is quietly encouraging agricultural and shipping companies to buy and carry more Russian fertiliser, according to people familiar with the efforts, as sanctions fears have led to a sharp drop in supplies, fueling spiraling global food costs.

The effort is part of complex and difficult negotiations underway involving the United Nations to boost deliveries of fertiliser, grain and other farm products from Russia and Ukraine that have been disrupted by President Vladimir Putin's invasion of his southern neighbor.

