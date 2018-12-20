Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 20 December 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

US farm groups press Trump officials to push for more EU access

Ranchers sort cattle for early weaning in Beulah, North Dakota. Picture: REUTERS/Andrew Cullen/File Photo
Ranchers sort cattle for early weaning in Beulah, North Dakota. Picture: REUTERS/Andrew Cullen/File Photo

Chris Prentice

US farm, food and beverage groups are pressing the Trump administration to ensure that any new trade talks with the European Union lead to an increase in their access to EU markets with less red tape.

U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded better terms of trade for the United States from China, the EU and Japan. Washington has already reworked the North American trade treaty with neighbours Mexico and Canada. Trump said poor trade deals have cost the United States millions of jobs.

At a hearing on U.S. negotiating objectives for trade talks with the European Union, groups representing farmers, food and automobile companies said they wanted to be included in the talks and that reducing tariffs and regulatory restrictions should be a key objective.

The U.S. Trade Representative notified lawmakers in October of its plans to pursue the trade talks, though it has been unclear whether agriculture and automobiles would be included as a joint statement from the regions in July called for reductions but gave little direction on either sector.

“It is fundamental that food and agriculture issues are a key component of this agreement,” US Grains Council Director of Trade Policy Floyd Gaibler said at the hearing.

That sentiment was echoed by others throughout the farm and food sector, as well as automaker groups. Testimony from the hearing will feed into the USTR’s formulation of negotiating objectives for the talks. It is unclear exactly when those discussions will begin.

The farm and food groups on Friday also urged U.S. officials to address tariff barriers and other regulatory and labelling issues that hinder US access to the lucrative European market.

The European Union has more stringent standards than the United States regarding the use of pesticides, hormones and biotechnology in food crops. US producers of products from beef to pistachios say these limit their access to the European market.

Also Read

“These are long-standing issues that we have struggled with for a long period of time,” said Gaibler, referring to the restrictions on biotechnology. He also stressed the importance of trying to remove antidumping duties that the European Union has placed on U.S. ethanol.

Grocery Manufacturers Association Federal Affairs Director Nancy Wilkins reiterated that biotechnology is key issue, saying the EU’s labelling requirements for genetically modified organisms, known as GMOs, dramatically increase costs for U.S. food companies.

For automakers, the deal is an opportunity to make regulations in both regions more consistent. Differing safety standards can add millions of dollars in cost per vehicle, making it difficult to sell American vehicles into Europe, the American Automotive Policy Council said.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Ivor Ferguson

Hard border a disaster for Northern Ireland farmers, says head of UFU
'Small changes can make a dramatic difference'

Farmers told to step up their exercise regimes
Danger: MII warned it is inevitable that producer prices will fall as a direct result of the loss of UK market share.

Meat producers warn they face 'catastrophe' if there's no deal
British Prime Minister Theresa May. Photo: Reuters

Margaret Donnelly: 'UK crashing out would be a real hammer blow to...
Stock Image: Getty Images/Caiaimage

Agreement on unfair trading practices in the food supply chain will protect all EU...
EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

EU leaders push decision on CAP budget back to autumn 2019
Suckler cow and calf

Analysis: The real exodus from suckler farming could start when Genomics...


Top Stories

Work to rule by vets is 'undermining normal processing activity'
Roscommon Mart. Lot Number 7B. Weight 500Kg. DOB 17/4/17. Heifer. Breed CHX Price €1180 Photo Brian Farrell

Little sign of festive cheer for finishers
This flock of sheep in Ballyellen Co Kilkenny has just been moved to a new grazing strip of fodder rape and volunteer corn. Photo Roger Jones.

John Fagan: 'Later lambing date reflects the changing times we live in'
Photo Brian Farrell

Sheep factories: Rapid recovery after stores flood system
John Hayes, Kildimo, who was shot in June 2017 by Ted O'Donoghue (inset).

Farmer faces prison for shooting neighbour and his dog, Lassie, over...
Photo: AFP/Getty Images

Ag committee Brexit report recommends supplementing CAP funding from the...
The scene at the residential farm in Falsk outside Strokestown, Co Roscommon where security personnel were attacked on Sunday morning. Photo: Brian Farrell

Cattle-smuggling gang linked to vigilante attack on Roscommon farm