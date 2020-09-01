Ulster farmers fear discrimination if NI becomes backdoor to UK market

Fears are intensifying in Northern Irish farming over the impact of Brexit .

With little progress towards a free trade deal, concerns are being raised about the impact of the Northern Ireland Protocol which will govern trade in the North should no deal by reached by the end of the year.

In response to the UK Government's recent White Paper on the UK internal market post-Brexit, the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) said it was concerned that Northern Ireland goods could face commercial discrimination in the Britain.

"Issues could emerge as a result of differences in labelling or standards and will be exacerbated if Northern Ireland comes to be regarded as a backdoor for EU and non-EU produce by the Britain industry and customers," said UFU president Victor Chestnutt.

The UFU is also concerned over the impact of the protocol on Northern products transiting to Britain via the Republic. Approximately 50pc of the products sold by Northern agri-food processors to the British market is routed through Dublin port.

The UFU said while the UK Government has committed to unfettered access for Northern Irish produce to the British market, this has only been guaranteed with respect to goods traded directly from the North to Britain.

Mr Chestnutt said there are important outstanding questions as to how unfettered access to the UKIM can be delivered via Dublin as it's the only route that is feasible for meeting just-in-time delivery requirements.

Meanwhile, Conor Mulvhill of Dairy Industry Ireland said it was absolutely critical that all types of Irish dairy product retain unfettered and tariff-free access to Britain at the end of the transition period, for the benefit of farmers and companies north and south.

“Products from NI, RoI and mixed milk products are critical parts of our dairy economy North and South.

“The EU and British negotiators have already agreed the legally binding Ireland/Northern Ireland Protocol, which clearly sets out that there are to be no border infrastructure, related checks or controls on the island of Ireland in respect of North-South trade. This comes into effect whether there is a trade deal by the end of the year or not.

“ he British government has the ability to choose to implement their own checks which should be ample to protect their interests, while ensuring their own stated aim of ensuring free access for NI product to the GB internal market,” he said.

It comes as France's foreign minister on Monday blamed the stalemate in Brexit talks on what he called Britain's intransigent and unrealistic attitude.

Negotiations between Britain and the EU on future relations after its January 31 exit from the bloc have made scant progress, with both sides accusing the other of posing unachievable demands.

"The negotiations are not advancing because of an intransigent and, let's be clear, unrealistic attitude of the United Kingdom," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian sai .

Le Drian said the EU was as united as ever in reaching an ambitious Brexit deal, but the ball was in Britain's court.

Online Editors