Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Ukraine's grain is ready to go. But ships aren't. Why? Risk

Only hours after the signing Friday, Russian missiles struck Ukraine&rsquo;s port of Odesa — one of those included in the agreement. Expand

Close

Only hours after the signing Friday, Russian missiles struck Ukraine&rsquo;s port of Odesa — one of those included in the agreement.

Only hours after the signing Friday, Russian missiles struck Ukraine’s port of Odesa — one of those included in the agreement.

Only hours after the signing Friday, Russian missiles struck Ukraine’s port of Odesa — one of those included in the agreement.

Aya Batrawy

Shipping companies are not rushing to export millions of tons of grain trapped in Ukraine, despite a breakthrough deal to provide safe corridors through the Black Sea. That is because explosive mines are drifting in the waters, ship owners are assessing the risks and many still have questions over how the deal will unfold.

The complexities of the agreement have set off a slow, cautious start, but it's only good for 120 days — and the clock began ticking last week.

Most Watched

Privacy