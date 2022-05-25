Farming

Ukraine's embattled farmers running on empty as world faces food crisis

* More than 20 million tonnes of grain stuck in silos

* Farmers waiting weeks for diesel deliveries

* Ukraine seeks other export routes as ports blockaded

Yuri, a Ukrainian farmer, wearing body armor and helmet, works at the topsoil in a field, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo Expand

Yuri, a Ukrainian farmer, wearing body armor and helmet, works at the topsoil in a field, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo

Gus Trompiz and Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

After making it through the spring planting season, sometimes with the help of bulletproof vests and helmets, Ukraine's farmers are facing another challenge â€“ finding enough diesel for the harvest to come.

The war with Russia cut fuel supplies just as farmers stepped up work for the spring season and they have lost about 85% of their normal supplies since the conflict started on Feb. 24, farmers, fuel distributors and analysts say.

