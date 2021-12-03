U.K. Retailer to Pay More for Pork to Shield Farmers From Crisis

British Meat Processors Association warned that consumers should brace for higher meat prices as worker shortages force producers to send supplies overseas for processing before re-importing them.

British retailer Waitrose pledged to raise the price it pays for pork in a bid to cushion farmers from the financial distress caused by the U.K.'s labor shortage.

Staffing shortages across U.K. slaughterhouses have forced farmers to cull at least 16,000 pigs, with another 150,000 stuck on farms. The upmarket grocer, owned by John Lewis Partnership, will pay more to farmers to protect an industry roiled by low prices and a processing backlog, said Waitrose's Senior Agriculture Manager Jake Pickering.

"We will be putting in a base price that ensures our farmers won't be disadvantaged by the market price drop, rather than cutting the price of the pork we sell and putting on promotions to take advantage," Pickering said.

While the government has issued temporary visas to overseas butchers in an effort to ease the labor crunch, "the backlog is not noticeably easing," the National Pig Association said on Monday.

The government support package is yet to have any impact, the association said, noting that meat processors were not making use of the cold-storage aid.

Earlier this month, the British Meat Processors Association warned that consumers should brace for higher meat prices as worker shortages force producers to send supplies overseas for processing before re-importing them.

The food sector has been particularly hard hit as Brexit has left Britain with a shortage of workers in industries from farming and banking to retail and transportation.