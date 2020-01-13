UCD secures €3m in funding to establish Innovation Hub at Lyons Farm

Lambs and ewes grazing multi-species sward at UCD Lyons Farm
Lambs and ewes grazing multi-species sward at UCD Lyons Farm

NovaUCD (UCD Nova DAC), the Centre for New Ventures and Entrepreneurs at University College Dublin (UCD), has been awarded €3 million in funding to develop an AgTech Connector Innovation Hub at the UCD Lyons Farm in Co. Kildare.

NovaUCD was one of twenty-six (26) successful applicants, representing all regions of the country, who have recently been approved for funding under the third round of the Regional Enterprise Development Fund (REDF).

The UCD Lyons Farm is a fully functioning farm comprising of 250 hectares of land, with dairy, beef, sheep, equine, crop and environmental research, teaching and commercial facilities. The Farm is located between Celbridge and Newcastle.

The goal of the AgTech Connector Innovation Hub is to bring together the AgTech ecosystem in Ireland to accelerate the launch and scaling of AgTech companies by providing them with access to on-farm research collaboration opportunities, a location to test and trial their products and services in a real-world environment; along with access to dedicated acceleration programmes and incubation facilities.

This project will be led by NovaUCD, in collaboration with AIB, Kildare County Council, and Kildare LEO; agri-companies including, Devenish, Dairymaster, and Glanbia; investors Finistere, The Yield Lab, and Atlantic Bridge, and leading AgTech researchers and innovators at UCD, Teagasc and Wageningen, Netherlands.

Tom Flanagan, UCD Director of Enterprise and Commercialisation, NovaUCD said, “The global AgTech sector is ripe for disruption and Ireland now has a great opportunity to leverage its unique assets to develop innovative, job creating AgTech companies with global ambition.”

“With AIB, and the support of our project collaborators, we will now develop a nationwide innovation challenge programme to identify a pipeline of early-stage high-potential AgTech innovations, entrepreneurs and new ventures to accelerate through the new AgTech Connector Innovation Hub. The new hub will also act as an international showcase destination for business and investors to view the best of innovation in AgTech in Ireland.”

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

Arvum MD Roy Power, at the group’s plant in Belview, Co Kilkenny. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Arvum sowing seed for bright future
Digestion issues: Cows emit huge volumes of methane gas which traps an estimated 25 times more heat than C02

Farmers set to profit from winds of change
Presentation De La Salle, Bagenalstown students Tiarnan Brennan, Cian Delaney, Aisling Aughney, Shannon Myles with Kenny Hurley from The Village Dairy

Business as usual is not an option
Karol Kissane, Asdee;, John Joe Dineen, Kerry Agri Business; Majella Moloney, Teagasc Kerry/ Limerick Regional Manager; Pat Rodgers, Kerry Agri Business and Dr Tom O’Dwyer, Teagasc Head of Dairy Knowledge Transfer.

Husband-and-wife dairy duo come up with some simple steps to limit their...
File photo

Animal health advances will be critical for future of farming
Global outlook: Bord Bia chief Tara McCarthy is keen to secure growth in new markets

Food sector boss has a full plate with Brexit, vegans, beef protests and even...
Not to be sniffed at: Josie the spaniel on duty at Dublin Airport. Photo: Department of Agriculture

Saving our bacon: Spaniel Josie has a nose for illegal pork imports


Top Stories

Tipp triumph: Tim Cullinan on his farm outside Toomevara. Photo: Alf Harvey

'We need to move forward or we're going nowhere' - Incoming IFA...
Seeking refuge: Sheep in Belclare, County Galway head for high ground as flood waters increase. Photo: Ray Ryan Live

Warning of 'big flood risk' as 12-hour blitz from Storm Brendan to bring 130kmh...

'Docile dogs can turn into killers' - Minister issues warning to dog owners over...
Faresin electric telehandler

Fuel for thought - The drive is on to begin the big switch from diesel to electric...
Padraig McCaul (13) from Canningstown Cavan whose father Seamus is a Beef farmer protesting on Merrion Square. Pic Steve Humphreys

Martin Coughlan: Problems multiplying for farmers after a year of division
No regrets: Colman Kelliher is happy with his decision to study veterinary medicine in Lithuania

Second chance - aspiring vets flocking overseas to live the dream
Striking gold: Junior Champion Goldstar Osanna sold for €11,000, at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society Premier Show and Sale of heifers at GVM Mart, Tullamor. The heifer is pictured with exhibitor Martin Ryan, Copperfield House, Cabra, Thurles; judge Tracey Gunn; Noel McGoldrick, President, ICCS, and Veronica Moody, co-judge.

Meath breeder makes a cracking debut