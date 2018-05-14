Trade mission to China to raise profile of Ireland as a source of quality food

This mission is an opportunity to strengthen and develop existing relationships. It is imperative that we continue raising the profile of Ireland as a source of quality food and beverages, and expand the range of exports into China and Hong Kong.

Speaking in advance of the mission, Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine Michael Creed stressed the importance of strengthening trading relationships against the background of Brexit, and creating opportunities for the Irish agri-food sector to grow in international markets. “The value of Irish agri-food exports to China continues to grow and this is welcome. But the partnership between Ireland and China goes far beyond a transactional trading arrangement. This is about cooperation at multiple levels.

"Political visits in both directions at the very highest level, technical engagement between officials providing assurance on food safety standards, and a programme internships in my Department for Chinese veterinary officials, have all played an important part in building trust and developing key relationships. "We have a particular opportunity this week to present the Irish beef sector to potential buyers and distributors, following the recent success in obtaining access to the Chinese market.