Monday 14 May 2018

Trade mission to China to raise profile of Ireland as a source of quality food

China is now Ireland’s third largest market overall. 
Ciaran Moran

A large delegation of Irish food industry representatives, begin a weeklong trade mission to China and Hong Kong today.

This mission is an opportunity to strengthen and develop existing relationships. It is imperative that we continue raising the profile of Ireland as a source of quality food and beverages, and expand the range of exports into China and Hong Kong.

Speaking in advance of the mission, Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine Michael Creed stressed the importance of strengthening trading relationships against the background of Brexit, and creating opportunities for the Irish agri-food sector to grow in international markets.

The value of Irish agri-food exports to China continues to grow and this is welcome. But the partnership between Ireland and China goes far beyond a transactional trading arrangement. This is about cooperation at multiple levels.

"Political visits in both directions at the very highest level, technical engagement between officials providing assurance on food safety standards, and a programme internships in my Department for Chinese veterinary officials, have all played an important part in building trust and developing key relationships.

"We have a particular opportunity this week to present the Irish beef sector to potential buyers and distributors, following the recent success in obtaining access to the Chinese market. 

"But we also want to build on existing trade links in other areas including dairy, pig meat and seafood. We want to highlight the credentials of Ireland’s food and drink sector from a food safety, sustainability and authenticity perspective, in order to develop a unique selling point for Irish product”

Ireland’s agri-food exports to China have increased roughly five-fold from around €200 million in 2010 to nearly €1 billion last year.

China is now Ireland’s third largest market overall. Dairy exports to China reached €667 million in 2017, and pigmeat exports have increased from €37 million to €100.3 million between 2012 and 2017. China is also a growing market for seafood and other food and drink exports.

The intensive itinerary, encompassing over 20 official engagements in 4 cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong begins with political engagements on Monday 14 May, where Minister Creed will also meet key influencers in the Chinese administration, including Minister Zhang Mao and Minister Han Changfu.

The Minister will be accompanied by Tara McCarthy, CEO of Bord Bia, senior representatives from Enterprise Ireland as well as Senior Executives from our leading companies in the beef, pigmeat, dairy and seafood sectors

Online Editors

