Top Irish food companies to benefit from €70m in Brexit support

The Government has confirmed the details of 22 projects in the meat and dairy sectors that will receive funding to enable them to develop and diversify, following Britain’s exit from the European Union.

The €70m Capital Investment Scheme for the Processing and Marketing of Agricultural Products, first announced in December 2020 will help those working in food production to diversify their offering, to attract new markets and customers, making their business more resilient and sustainable into the long-term.

Major agri-food companies will receive significant sums under the project, including Dairygold Co-Operative Society Ltd, Dawn Meats, Glanbia, Kepak and Liffey Meats.

Announcing the projects the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar hailed the agrifood industry as the 'lifeblood of Rural Ireland' and said the funding is about helping the industry to develop and diversify by moving up the value chain and gaining access to new markets including Asia and North America.

"It will benefit farmers and the wider industry. I’m extremely proud of the fact that we produce enough food to feed nine times our population. Our agriculture sector employs nearly 165,000 people here. We want to make sure these jobs are secure into the long-term.

“This €70m funding will go directly to food producers and processors in the meat and dairy sectors to help them diversify and win new customers post-Brexit," he said.

The Tánaiste also said that Brexit caused huge uncertainty for the sector and is a warning of the dangers of becoming over-reliant on a certain market.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue also welcomed todays' announcement and said the €70m investment will assist the sector to expand current markets and increase sales of higher value-add products in the global marketplace.

“As global markets recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, I will be working closely with my colleague, Minister of State Martin Heydon, TD, who has specific responsibility for new market development, to ensure that Irish food exporters can take advantage of the opportunities in key international markets. The key to these strategic investments is bringing benefits for all those along the supply chain, particularly farmers as the critical primary producer who are the bedrock of €14bn export sector.”