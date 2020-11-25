Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Threat of a ‘sausage ban’ puts Brexit back on all of our plates

Reminder of looming deadline for trade deal in coming weeks

Concerned: Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue is working with the European Commission to resolve the issue Expand

Close

Concerned: Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue is working with the European Commission to resolve the issue

Concerned: Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue is working with the European Commission to resolve the issue

Concerned: Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue is working with the European Commission to resolve the issue

Claire Mc Cormack

The threat of a sausage ban pushed Brexit back to the forefront of consumers’ minds as another example of how the UK’s departure could affect everyday life.

Under EU rules, there are specific health certificate requirements on such meat-preparation products imported into the EU – the rules require that such meat imports be frozen, while fresh or chilled meats are banned.

Therefore, a potential ban on the movement of sausages, minced meat and prepared-meat meals between the UK, Northern Ireland and the Republic next year has emerged. The UK government’s ‘Border Operating Model’ on importing products of animal origin – including meat products – from the EU after the transition period, states that export health certification will be required from April 1, 2021.

Privacy