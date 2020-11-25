Threat of a ‘sausage ban’ puts Brexit back on all of our plates

The threat of a sausage ban pushed Brexit back to the forefront of consumers’ minds as another example of how the UK’s departure could affect everyday life.

Under EU rules, there are specific health certificate requirements on such meat-preparation products imported into the EU – the rules require that such meat imports be frozen, while fresh or chilled meats are banned.

Therefore, a potential ban on the movement of sausages, minced meat and prepared-meat meals between the UK, Northern Ireland and the Republic next year has emerged. The UK government’s ‘Border Operating Model’ on importing products of animal origin – including meat products – from the EU after the transition period, states that export health certification will be required from April 1, 2021.

Meanwhile, Britain will be regarded as a third country by the EU from January 1, while Northern Ireland will continue to operate EU food safety rules under the protocol signed in October last year.

In recent weeks, the UK has indicated it will implement a reciprocal ban on such products coming from Ireland, potentially disrupting the meat trade.

The development has raised serious questions over the shipping of such products – even with the protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland in place. It states that there will be no change to the current procedures for trade in food between the two jurisdictions.

Discussions on this complex sticking point are under way to prevent a two-sided blockage on the movement of non-frozen meat products.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue described the issue as “concerning” and said he is working with the European Commission to resolve it.

He told RTE’s Morning Ireland: “This is an issue that has emerged over the last number of weeks and something that officials in my own department have been working with European Commission officials to discuss.

“Obviously, it is something which is concerning. It’s a reflection of the many issues which Brexit is causing.

“There’s going to be significant work then required in the weeks ahead as well to ensure that trade is as smooth and as efficient as possible on the first of January.”

Mr McConalogue acknowledged that even if the issue is resolved before Brexit, there will be an additional administrative burden on companies wishing to export to the UK.

“I wrote just last week to some 20,000 food companies and small-medium enterprises, emphasising the importance of everyone looking at their supply chains, and also looking particularly at the process and requirements that are going to be on them from the first of January.”

He refused to rule out export health certificates being required for meat products going to the UK. “Each company does need to look at what is going to be required from them. Critical to all this as well is the completion of a good trade deal in the next, short period of time.

“If we don’t have that, that will obviously make trade a lot more complicated and a lot more expensive, and mean tariffs for many products too. We are working hard to ensure that doesn’t happen.” Meanwhile, the potential scale of the impact on trade is also proving difficult for the Department of Agriculture and Bord Bia to quantify.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Bord Bia said: “It’s currently impossible to quote an impact value because no definitive EU list exists. The definition of meat preparations in EU Regulations does not directly correlate to the basis of the trade statistics the Department/Bord Bia receives from the CSO.

“The Department is continuing to work on analysing the impact on trade in consultation with industry.”

The UK is the number one destination for Irish food and drink exports. In 2019, it accounted for 34pc of total exports valued at €4.5 billion, with dairy accounting for 41pc of these exports and beef accounting for 44pc. For the first time in five years, 2020 has seen the declines in the value of food and drink exports to the UK. The latest available CSO figures which are for exports from January to September show a drop of -5pc.

However, the UK is equally reliant on Ireland as Ireland continues to be the UK’s largest export market for food and drink, accounting for €4.4bn last year. Food imports from the UK reduced by 7pc this year, further illustrating the countries’ mutual dependency.