This one is just right: How Ireland's porridge giant has held on to its roots

As in most family businesses that transcend generations, difficult decisions around ownership and shareholding will at some stage have to be made.

In 1999, a 'major' year for the business, this issue arose.

"Some of the other shareholders decided to get out of the business," John Flahavan, who heads up the firm today, says.

"Whereas a lot of other family businesses might have been branching out, I ended up buying out the other shareholders. So from quite a split shareholding, it came down to the one family."

"From that point, all of it came back on to my head," Flahavan, a walking enthusiast who spends much of his spare time heading up the Comeragh Mountains, notes.

In addition, Flahavan's, which had been producing and selling agri-feed "on a local basis", decided to sell that arm of the business, having examined a number of options, including possible expansion.

"We ended up getting an offer and got out of the business, but it was a major step for us because it meant we had to virtually halve the business, between the production side and sales," Flahavan says.

With the animal feed business gone, Flahavan says the remaining operation was able to completely focus on the porridge oats side.

"But it was also sink or swim at that stage. We started doing a lot more product development and ended up going down two particular routes; the convenience route, which includes the porridge sachets, the oat pots."

The other avenue the company decided to venture into was the organic oats area.

"Both have worked very well, and in addition, the regular porridge oats didn't miss a beat, and it is still the major one. But we got additional sales from the other lines of business," he says.

With two of his six children - Annie and James - working in the firm, a strategy to keep the company in the family for generations to come is already in place.

"Other people come along [interested in buying the business], we will talk nicely to them, go for a meal, and say 'go away and thank you very much'," he chuckles.

The one piece of advice he would give to family firms is for those involved to "go outside the business and experience the world somewhere else".

His daughter Annie is an accountant, who previously worked with KPMG, while James, a qualified engineer, was working in banking in London before he returned to work in the business.

"The family should go outside first. If, say, Annie or James came in here, and the only way they knew [how to do business] was the way we were doing it... I don't know. I mean, you want people to come out and get a bit of life experience, and experience the culture of another company," says Flahavan.

Anyone who has cycled the Waterford Greenway will be familiar with the factory, nestled under the Kilmacthomas Railway Viaduct, a striking seven-arch structure on the popular tourist route.

What people may not realise, though, is that they are looking at a multi-million-euro enterprise.

The most recent set of accounts for the firm shows that in the 12 months to the end of June 2018, the company made a profit before tax of €1.4m on turnover of €22.9m. It employs between 85 and 90 locals.

While the family can trace its history at the mill back to about 1785 when Thomas Dunn - the great-great-great grandfather of John Flahavan - took over the site, it was 1935 when a decision was made to expand the mill and put in an oat-flaking facility.

Oat-flaking produced a finer flake, which is faster to cook.

"In those days, we were actually milling a bit of flour but we would have specialised in the oats," Flahavan says.

The market for the produce back then was mainly local, and there were a number of mills operating in the area.

But the company, which today is one of the most recognised brands in Ireland, was very ambitious, and set its sights on markets beyond Waterford.

"Even back then, we would have done a lot of market research," Flahavan says.

"We started out as a rural brand, a country brand; we would have been not very well known in the city. And I suppose our main opposition in those days would have been against Odlums, which would have been more city-based.

"In the early 1960s, there were a number of different brands [in Dublin]; we had only 2pc of the market."

What followed was a period of extensive advertising, including in the Irish Independent, "on the back page above the deaths".

The strategy paid off, and Flahavan's now commands around 55pc of the porridge oats market in the capital. It has a similar share across the country.

The company continues to devote much time and energy on understanding the market in which it operates, and developing the right products to meet consumer demands.

"We do very little nowadays without research," Flahavan highlights.

"The company works very closely with Bord Bia and has their guidance.

"It does focus group research very regularly on the brand, and new products that it is developing, and tests these in the market first."

A lot of small businesses in particular, he says, do not realise the benefits that can be gained from using the services of Bord Bia.

"They are a very good support for market research, guidance for focus groups, etc. I would say we use them quite a lot," he says.

Today, the company produces a number of products, including flapjacks, muesli and granola, but the core of the business is still the oats, producing a total of 20,000 tonnes of oat-based products each year.

The traditional and organic porridge accounts for more than half of turnover in the Irish market, while a further quarter of sales revenue is generated by convenient porridge product offerings, including drums, pots and sachets.

The remaining 20pc share of turnover can be broken down between cold cereals, such as muesli and granola, and its flapjack business.

Raw materials used by the company are, naturally, mainly oats.

For the Flahavan's 'conventional' oats, 100pc of the produce comes from Ireland, "typically within a 100km radius from here".

However, the business is required to look further afield for raw materials when producing its organic oats.

"With organic oats, we are finding it more difficult because there aren't that many organic tillage farmers around," Flahavan says.

"Our sales of organic have been building, and we are just building up our supply side as well.

"This year, we had a major push to get more [Irish farmers] into it [organic tillage farming], and we had a 40pc increase in organic oats coming from Irish farmers."

The balance will then be imported from "maybe the UK and Scandinavia, depending on the prices and qualities".

In a quest to increase the volume of organic oats being produced by farmers here, the company holds workshops to provide more information on the matter.

Meanwhile, with the issue of climate change gaining increasing traction, the business has taken a number of measures to become more energy-efficient.

It has its own wind turbine, solar panels, and also uses water from the mill stream to contribute to its energy requirements.

"At this point of our total energy, we are generating 70pc ourselves," Flahavan says.

"But for the electrical energy, we will never be able to get away without using the grid as well."

Looking forwards, the business is putting "a lot" into the market development side of the company.

"There is still plenty of room for [growth]," notes Flahavan.

He highlights the Korean market, where the company is doing "good business, but they like their oats savoury".

We conclude the interview with a tour of the factory, painted red and white - the colours so synonymous with the product's branding. It is clear from the tour that the oat mill, its production process and, indeed, the members of staff are very much Flahavan's seventh child.

"Hopefully," he says, "the next generation will have the same love and passion for the business."

If they have half the enthusiasm for the business that the current generation has, it will no doubt go from strength to strength.

