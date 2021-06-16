Farming

The UK-Australia Free Trade Agreement is a dangerous precedent for Irish producers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (Dominic Lipinski/PA) Expand
UK Trade Minister Liz Truss has signed the country&rsquo;s first post-EU free trade deal Expand

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Dr David Savage

The UK-Australia Free trade Agreement sets a dangerous precedent for Irish producers.

A primary reason for Brexit was the view that the UK export capacity was not being realised. Consequently, those in favour of Brexit felt a UK free of the EU would be better placed to negotiate trade deals that were tailored specifically to suit the needs of its economy.

When the 2016 referendum signalled the UK would be leaving the EU, the British government signed a series of continuity agreements with partner countries such as Switzerland, Japan, and South Korea.

