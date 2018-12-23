Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Sunday 23 December 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'There is a great future for farmers who are adding value to their milk'

Jim O'Brien cheesemaker. Photo: Liam Burke
Jim O'Brien cheesemaker. Photo: Liam Burke

Ken Whelan

Limerick dairy farmer Jim O'Brien is on a "career break" from running the home farm and is flat out developing his O'Brien Artisan Farmhouse Cheese enterprise which is being well received in Munster and, in small quantities thus far, in the Middle East.

"I decided to take a career break five years ago and leave the running of the dairy herd to my son James, and go into the cheesemaking business, and so far, things are going well," says Jim (65), who has 180 acres at Hazel Cottage Farm in Ballyhahill, between Foynes and Tarbert.

"We won a cheese award last year at the Kerrygold Food Festival in Listowel, and sales to restaurants in Kerry and Limerick are going well.

"We retain 10pc of our milk for the cheesemaking."

Cheddar, brie and feta-style salad cheeses are being produced. The enterprise, which stands 130 head of British Friesian with some Jersey crosses, supplies the rest of the milk to the Kerry Group.

Jim started farming at the age of 15 when his father John Snr had a heart attack and had to step back from front-line farming, and Jim's education was put on hold so he could fill the breach.

The farm was only 25 acres back then but Jim gradually built it up, and by the age of 21 had resumed his education to achieve a diploma in Social and Rural studies - which may explain his entrepreneurial streak today.

"We ran pigs at the time but that became unprofitable and we diverted into dairying and gradually built up the farm," he says.

Also Read

"When I was 21, my mother brought me into the local bank and set up a £1,000 overdraft for me and ever since I have been owing money to the banks. I am not complaining - the banks are good."

Jim has an original view on the economics of dairy farming and the relationship between farmers and the banks.

"Put simply, 30 of the cows are mine and the other 100 are the bank's," he laughs.

Jim is not a man to do things half-heartedly and he is thoroughly engrossed in his new cheese enterprise to the extent that he was an adjudicator at last week's Irish Quality Food and Drinks awards in Dublin, having just returned from an artisan food conference in Sweden.

"I enjoy meeting new customers for our cheese at food fairs, and I find that once we make a connection with new customers, they tend to stay with us," Jim adds.

"There is a great future for Irish farmers adding value to their milk. The golden tint of our butter and cheeses are loved by Europeans."

Certainly that's the feedback he is getting from his customers, especially the German and American tourist who come to the family's on-farm holiday home which is run by Jim's wife Marie, who he describes as an "absolute Trojan" when it comes to helping with the cows, cheeses and tourists.

They have four children - John is an electrician, James is the farmer, Gemma is a teacher in Ennis and Sarah is a lecturer in history and English at Trinity College and the author of two books on the Irish diaspora in Europe and Argentina.

Jim says James qualified as an accountant but found the work so boring that he begged to get back to the farm: "This work is driving me mad," he told Jim, who gladly acceded to his request.

Off-farm, Jim's only interest is cheese and the brain-melting Brexit process which he predicts will be "ironed out- eventually".

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

LED technology has improved lighting standards enormously

How switching to the latest in LED can cut help farm energy bills
Billy Gray rears 5,500 free-range turkeys and 400 geese on his farm in Rathangan, Co Kildare. Photo: Justin Farrelly

'You'll always get someone turning up late on Christmas Eve looking for a...
Andrew and Raymond Kavanagh pictured beside a grain store and dryer at the proposed location of the new flour mill in Ballycarney, Co Wexford. Photo: Patrick Browne

Flour power - meet the cereal growers driving a €25m flour mill project
Andrew Fitzpatrick hand-picking Brussels sprouts at Hilltown Growers in Garristown, Co Dublin. Andrew has been picking sprouts for 42 years and harvests up to nine acres in a typical season. Photo: Damien Eagers

Meet the farmers working around the clock to deliver the traditional...
Climate Change Minister Richard Bruton has said Ireland needs to

John Downing: Farmers face climate change day of reckoning

GMIT launch new online course in Agricultural Entrepreneurship
The heatwave has had an impact on crops and other produce (PA)

Experts reveal the six ways climate change affected Christmas dinner this year


Top Stories

Zurich Farm Insurance/Farming Independent Tillage Farmer of the Year John Cullen at the Cullen Grain premises in Ballymurn, Co Wexford. Photo: Patrick Browne

Tillage Farmer of the Year John Cullen: 'We were given land and told it was our...
Smaller items such as generators, welders and chainsaws are regularly being reported as stolen from farms as they are easier to transport, while still being very valuable and resalable

Don't gift your machinery to brazen burglars this Christmas
Pig farmer Frank Brady. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

‘We can’t continue with the present pricing structure for pigs’
Michael Ferris. Photo By Domnick Walsh.

'Anthony did not get justice' - family of slain farmer 'relieved' as DPP challenges...
Charles Gallagher IHFA C.E. Kathleen Watson IHFA outgoing President, Kate Maunsell, Dan Maunsell, John Walsh Kerry Club Chairman, Michael Maunsell, Noreen, Ellie and TJ Maunsell.

Take it as red - and white - on this award-winning dairy farm
Stock picture

Department reveals names of factories fined over breaches of carcase trim...
'Figures of fruit and vegetables imports reveal a country that is unable to feed itself'

Richard Hackett: We should hang our heads in shame at scale of food imports