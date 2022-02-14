The UK and organic food: fading fad or household hero?

When Geetie Singh-Watson opened her pub, The Duke of Cambridge, in 1998, it was with so radical an idea that she didn't tell the consumers. It was all organic, from the olive oil to the hops. It was easier just to be a pub serving great food and competitively priced beer.

There was plenty of interest from the press, though, as they tried to understand this strange concept. There was a perception that Singh-Watson and her staff were all in hemp sandals and no make-up.

More than 20 years after The Duke of Cambridge, when Singh-Watson opened The Bull Inn in 2019 in Totnes - admittedly an infamously open-minded town - her message wasn't quite as revolutionary as it once was.

"Organic" as a classification of food has - since it first took off back in 1943 with organic and sustainable farming pioneer, Lady Balfour, and her book The Living Soil - weathered accusations of elitism and questioning of its actual benefits, for our health and for the planet. It has now become mainstream and normalised: we can all buy organic carrots from Waitrose to Aldi.

This week the Soil Association announced in its Organic Market Report 2022 that the UK organic market has broken through the £3 billion mark for the first time. After 10 years of solid growth, it is up 23 per cent since 2019.

So, we have embraced the principles and qualities of organic and now, in our supermarkets, the label is ubiquitous. For many of us, it's no longer a conscious decision to seek out the milk carton or box of eggs with organic branding, it's second nature. Those places in the shop which once heralded "organic" as something dynamic and premium are now taken by "plant based". We've got other fish (or rather vegan fish) to fry...

It's not just vegan that's jostling for space on the shelves: there's also gluten-free, food waste, wonky veg, regenerative agriculture, biodynamic. Supermarkets have an aisle dedicated to "free-from". We're told that we should stop eating meat, cut dairy, eat local, sustainably, and cut down waste. Leaving aside those who follow a particular diet for medical reasons, is it any wonder that consumer fatigue sets in?

If you've ever stifled a yawn when you've seen the word organic next to nearly every ingredient on a restaurant menu, perhaps you're in need of a reminder about what organic means.

Under the Soil Association's organic standards, all weed killers are banned, and farmers are only able to use a very limited number of naturally-derived pesticides as a last resort (like citronella and clove oil), and only under very restricted circumstances. It also avoids the use of synthetic fertilisers, as the principles of organic farming are based on nourishing plants naturally, by building fertile soils. Animal welfare is one of the most important aspects of organic farming; with bans against the practice of beak trimming for poultry and the preventative use of antibiotics.

While views vary, a number of studies suggest that as well as carrying fewer pesticide residues, fresh organic produce may supply more micronutrients such as vitamin C, iron, magnesium and phosphorus, as well as more protective anthocyanins.

Back in the early 2000s, with bovine flu and mad cow disease alive in recent memory, celebrity chefs such as Jamie Oliver and Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall were regularly on TV enthusing about the benefits.

Then with the recession of 2008, organic was dropped unceremoniously by many of the major supermarkets, with the exception of Waitrose. It seemed organic had been hoist by the petard of the perception that it was for rich people who could afford to care. Where was its relevance to the consumer who was worried about what was in their wallet more than what was going on their veg?

Recalling those days of organic being in the media spotlight, Adrian Carne, chair of the Organic Trade Board and MD of Yeo Valley Organic - one of the few organic brands to have penetrated the mainstream and stayed there - says: "20 years ago there was a lot more education about why organic food and drink was different and better.

"It was a strong alternative to all of the food scares that had come about because of intensive farming. Organic was seen as the safe farming alternative."

Today we're at a crossroads again. Now it's all about the triple angst of what is good for us, good for the planet, and good for our wallets. Is it possible to navigate all three - and have something delicious at the end of it?

While Carne doesn't think organic is out of fashion (and the numbers support him), he says: "It struggles to get a voice in a very noisy conversation about food and drink."

Consumers are trying to navigate what they should be doing to help reverse climate change and do the best for the planet. While in Waitrose, that might translate into increased sales of organic salmon fillets, there's a perception in certain corners of the foodie world that organic is no longer enough.

Douglas McMaster, pioneer of the zero-food waste movement and chef-patron of the restaurant Silo in east London, says there are two ways of thinking about organic: "That something is 'natural'. This is a very important principle with food, holistically speaking," he says. "The organic certification, however, is not as holistic. Proportionally it's only a small piece of the sustainable puzzle, it fails to address hugely critical aspects of sustainable agriculture and food integrity."

While he adds cautiously that organic "is a good thing" if you're questioning the provenance of the food you're purchasing, his view that organic hasn't gone far enough is echoed through the rise of regenerative agriculture, with its five principles (see box).

This focus is a source of frustration for Singh-Watson. "The regenerative thing really bugs me," she says. "What is it? Who says what those standards are? Who's monitoring them? Does anyone know what it is?"

At a recent panel with her local MP in south Devon, she says the word regenerative was used far more than organic. "Governments latch on to it, it's much easier for them. It's meaningless. You can do what you want with it. It's an aspiration rather than a certified traceable system." Yeo Valley are currently attempting to measure the outcomes of regenerative farming scientifically, and feel organic farmers are well placed to do this.

Is the fact that organic is a rigid system part of the problem? Patrick Holden, founder of The Sustainable Food Trust and the first person to supply Sainsbury's with organic carrots back in the 1980s, thinks it might be. "The problem with organic is that it's a line-drawing exercise. It says above the line is good and below the line is bad and that's not a very good message for farmers all over the world who know they've got to do something about their farms to address climate change. They look at organic and think it's a niche market for rich people who can afford to pay more for food. 'It's not for mainstream farmers like me'."

Because organic food does not allow the use of artificial fertilisers and pesticides, farmers may have to rely on more labour-intensive methods of weed control/pest control. More crops may be lost due to disease and pests, so the output is lower than conventional products. This results in a higher price. Traditionally, anyway.

The rising cost of living means that already organic isn't the more expensive choice it once was. It has a margin that can absorb higher cost of living, because it represents the true cost of production and is not being subsidised to make it a loss leader.

Holden points to the fact that the price of fertiliser has just tripled. "Chemical farmers have to pay the true cost of farming. That's going to narrow the gap." He adds: "We've got used to so-called cheap foods. It's not cheap if you cost in the damage to the environment and public health. There's the price you pay now and the price we're all paying later."

The irony of the organic market growing because more people feel that sustainability is important is that there is a risk that demand will outstrip local supply. While land in conversion to organic has increased 18 per cent according to the Soil Association, that's not enough, leading to the difficult conundrum: is the market growth going to be filled with imports?

Riverford Organic, the vegetable box scheme started in 1987 by Guy Singh-Watson (husband of Geetie) does source produce overseas but, for instance, doesn't buy ginger from China any more, since it was found to be continually contaminated when tested.

Guy Singh-Watson says that on the whole, globally, organic is an incredibly well-organised and enforced system. "When you compare it to fair trade and rainforest alliances it's just a million times better." Still, imports even from Europe when consumers are hungry for local produce isn't going to fly, even if it's organic.

The Soil Association is hoping that the Government follows recommendations by Henry Dimbleby's National Food Strategy Report, an independent review for the Government that recommended pockets left for nature, some for intensive farming and the majority being agro-ecological farming, "of which organic is the only certified able option," says Clare McDermott, the Soil Association's certification business development director.

Organic remains important to chef Skye Gyngell, whose restaurants Spring, in London, and at the luxury Heckfield Place hotel in Hampshire, are focused on top quality produce. She believes people are more interested in eating more seasonally and sustainably and restaurants are reacting to that. Much of what her team cooks comes from the Heckfield biodynamic farm. "It is at the heart of everything we do and defines what and how we cook. I always say that the work is 80 per cent done by the time it gets to us in the kitchen. You can taste the freshness of seasonal organic ingredients - it makes all the difference in the kitchen."

If you're wondering if the UK could go organic and produce enough food to feed us all, the answer - according to the experts - is yes, but with a "less but better" model. There would need to be less food waste and fewer chickens, which rely on additional feed that would be difficult to grow in the UK. The Sunday roast would return to being the once-a-month luxury it used to be.

Which leads us on to: which organic products should people focus on if they want to make the most impact?

McDermott of the Soil Association talks about the "Say Do" gap, where we might care about sustainable choices but end up feeling overwhelmed in the supermarket and falling into old patterns. "If animal welfare is your priority then going organic for meat and dairy will probably be most important to you. And if you are more concerned about pesticides, going organic for your fruit and veg may be more important. It is down to personal preferences and, for many people, budget. Consider trying the organic varieties of your favourite foods which you buy most frequently. You may want to start with organic milk or perhaps your regular cuppa which is a popular choice - today nearly pounds 1 in every pounds 10 spent on tea in supermarkets is on organic tea," says McDermott, who personally prioritises eggs, poultry and oats (which otherwise are sprayed).

"For me, buying organic chicken for my family is really important as I want to know it has had a good life. Also organic beef mince also tends to be similar in price to non-organic and is widely available."

As we face the food security issues of tomorrow, organic is well-placed to answer many of our desires for a more sustainable food system. And despite all of its slowburn success of the last 10 years, it remains a niche market - making up just 1.8 per cent of the food market. As Holden says: "Organic is a good story but 95 per cent of all the food that is eaten is produced in a highly centralised and intensive system."

Knowing what your own priorities are can be helpful: if it's cutting food miles and waste then that organic New Zealand lamb won't make it into your shopping basket. And don't underestimate how your buying power could make a difference. Holden sees no difference between the small market gardener supplying veg boxes along organic principles, but without the certification, and a large organic producer who is supplying the supermarkets with carrots.

He would prefer that people buy their staple food from where they live. "Know your farmer, know your food. Know the story behind your food. Spend on whatever you care about: veg, meat, it's all important."

In urban areas, where being a concerned consumer can feel like a silent scream, he says going up to your customer service desk makes a difference. "You'll be amazed by how your question will make its way all the way up to the board of directors. All food companies care what their customers think."

In the meantime, as shoppers look for products that reflect their values, McDermott says: "Organic remains the gold standard in that it's the only codified way for a shopper to know nothing has been done to the produce."

