The UK and organic food: fading fad or household hero?

Vegan, biodynamic, regenerative... there are so many new trends jostling for our attention. So does organic still matter, asks Boudicca Fox-Leonard

The UK organic market has broken through the £3 billion mark for the first time. Stock image. Expand

Boudicca Fox-Leonard

When Geetie Singh-Watson opened her pub, The Duke of Cambridge, in 1998, it was with so radical an idea that she didn't tell the consumers. It was all organic, from the olive oil to the hops. It was easier just to be a pub serving great food and competitively priced beer.

There was plenty of interest from the press, though, as they tried to understand this strange concept. There was a perception that Singh-Watson and her staff were all in hemp sandals and no make-up.

