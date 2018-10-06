'My business partner Adrienne's late father Paddy used to travel the roads on his bicycle delivering eggs in the 1960s, so our roots go back a long way."

The Monaghan company tapping into growing demand in the Middle East for organic eggs

These are the words of Brian Eivers, co-owner of the Nest Box Egg Company, which is based in Castleblayney in Co Monaghan and is shortlisted for the National Organic Food Awards in the export category for its Golden Irish Organic Egg product.

The company has come a long way since its humble beginnings of delivering eggs along winding country lanes over 50 years ago.

The Nest Box Egg Company officially came in to being in 1999 when Foxbrook Free Range Eggs in Trim, Co Meath and Rockfort Farm Eggs in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan amalgamated.

"We joined forces because it made good business sense for us to pool resources.

"It made sense to invest and build our own packaging premises so that we could supply to a larger market. We now produce around 3.5 million eggs on a weekly basis from our free-range hens," says Brian.

These 3.5 million eggs are sold all over Ireland and in to the UK, but one of the company's most recent success stories has been its expansion in to the Middle Eastern market.

And this is one of the reasons Brian thinks that it has been nominated for the prestigious Export Award.