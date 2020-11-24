Farming

‘The farm just wasn’t making enough money’ — how sheep’s milk ice-cream turned a family farm around

A 108-acre Wicklow family farm wasn’t turning enough of a profit for George Finlay to farm full-time — until he and his wife Hanna spotted a gap in the market and started milking East Friesians to make ice-cream, then halloumi and ricotta. Now they are winning awards

Scenic setting: George Finlay with his sheepdogs and some of his East Friesian flock on Ballyhubbock Farm in the Glen of Imaal, Co Wicklow. Photos: Roger Jones Expand

Tamara Fitzpatrick

George and Hanna Finlay have hit the ground running with their new range of original farm products.

Ballyhubbock Farm, in the picturesque setting of the Glen of Imaal, in Co Wicklow, is the first in Ireland to produce ice-cream made from sheep’s milk.

“The farm has been in my family for three generations,” says George. “My grandmother operated a dairy farm here on her own, while raising a family, as my grandfather passed away young.

