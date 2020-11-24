‘The farm just wasn’t making enough money’ — how sheep’s milk ice-cream turned a family farm around

George and Hanna Finlay have hit the ground running with their new range of original farm products.

Ballyhubbock Farm, in the picturesque setting of the Glen of Imaal, in Co Wicklow, is the first in Ireland to produce ice-cream made from sheep’s milk.

“The farm has been in my family for three generations,” says George. “My grandmother operated a dairy farm here on her own, while raising a family, as my grandfather passed away young.

"Then my parents took over the farm and tried their hands at everything from sewing and bagging potatoes to selling farm sticks, in Dublin.

“Then they went back into dairy cows before finally changing to sucklers and sheep. I still have their calendar from 1984, which has marked the last day they ever milked. It’s hung up in the milking parlour.”

After entering a farm partnership with George’s parents in 2015, George and Hanna knew that they wanted to bring something new to the table and started thinking ‘outside the box’.

Expand Close George and his wife Hanna in their production facility / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp George and his wife Hanna in their production facility

“The farm just wasn’t making enough money. I wanted to be in a position to farm full-time and I wanted the farm to be more biodiverse,” says George.

“The land wasn’t in great shape when at that point so the first thing we did was put a reseeding plan in place in order to secure good grass production for the following year. We farm 108 acres, 10 of which we have planted in forestry.”

When deciding what direction to take, the young couple considered what they already had available on the farm, along with their experience and their interests.

“There was an old four-unit milking parlour in one of the sheds from when my parents had the dairy. However, we knew that we didn’t want to get back into milking cows,” says George.

Expand Close The Finlays' hens and sheep / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Finlays' hens and sheep

“I always enjoyed keeping sheep though, and this coupled with Hanna’s expertise in quality assurance and research in the food industry led us to the idea of food production, using sheep’s milk."

Hanna, who has worked with Kerry Group and Teagasc, saw a gap in the market.

“There was no Irish sheep’s milk ice-cream on our shelves at that point. George had previously talked about milking sheep, so this seemed like the perfect avenue for us if we wanted to do things differently and add more value to the farm,” she says.

Read More

First off, a herd of East Friesian ewes was on the agenda.

“They’re ideal for milking because their milk is so high in protein, vitamins and minerals," says George.

Expand Close East Friesian ewes are ideal for milking / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp East Friesian ewes are ideal for milking

“The other great thing about sheep’s milk is that it’s naturally homogenised so you don’t need to add cream when making ice-cream and, it naturally tastes sweet.

“We went the long way about it and knew we’d have to lamb down all these new ewes the following spring before we could start milking.”

The farm was nowhere near being ready to start milking sheep.

“The old pit had been filled in and we had always used the shed for housing newly lambed ewes,” says George.

“I got chatting to Dad about it, and he told me that the pit just had a skim of concrete on it and that it could be broken through. So, I took a sledge and a crowbar, and I broke through the skim and started to clear it out. It was a great saving.”

George went on to start converting the shed into a 12-unit sheep-milking parlour, doing most of the work himself.

“I’ve worked with my friend Eoin in his business, Kelly Farm Buildings, for years, concreting sheds and putting in tanks, so I was in a position to do a lot of the work myself,” he says.

George’s parents already have a bakery, Ballyhubbock Home Foods, on the farm, with its own production unit.

Expand Close George and Hanna with their baby / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp George and Hanna with their baby

“We decided with my parents that we would use the existing production unit jointly. So, Hanna and I bought the equipment we needed and installed it there,” says George.

Hanna adds: “We sourced an ice-cream machine and a new generator for three-phase electricity. We also had to have HACCP plans in place and had to gain Department approval, which was a lengthy process.”

As time passed by and the ewes got closer to lambing, George realised that the parlour was not going to be ready in time.

“We ended up buying a little four-unit mobile milking parlour for the sheep and it’s been serving us ever since,” he says.

“We will have our 12-unit parlour ready by this springtime, though, and it should definitely make things a lot easier and faster.”

Expand Close The Finlays' range of sheep's milk ice-cream / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Finlays' range of sheep's milk ice-cream

Four-hundred sheep are run on Ballyhubbock farm, but not all of them are for milking.

“We got out of the sucklers when we started this. It was a tough decision, but I think you have to look at a farm as a business and that often means making hard decisions,” says George.

The couple currently have five flavours of ice-cream: chocolate ganache, raspberry crumble, lemon curd, vanilla and original.

In terms of getting the product onto the shelves, George and Hanna approached each retailer directly.

“Neither of us had any marketing experience but we felt that the best way to get shops and supermarkets on board was to approach them directly, to build up a relationship. We also did the Supervalu Food Academy, which was great,” says Hanna.

Ballyhubbock Farm’s first product was so well received that the couple have now gone on to produce award-winning cheese with the excess milk from the ice-cream production.

Read More

“We started making halloumi, which is originally from Cyprus and is supposed to be made with sheep’s milk. The demand for halloumi was so high in Europe that it is now usually made from cows’ milk, but we are doing it the traditional way and keeping it as it should be,” says George.

Expand Close Ballyhubbock Farm halloumi and ricotta / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ballyhubbock Farm halloumi and ricotta

And the Ballyhubbock halloumi has just won a gold medal at Blas na hEireann.

The whey left over from the halloumi production doesn’t go to waste either.

“Last year we started making ricotta from the whey and the demand has been amazing,” says Hanna.

The addition of cheese to the business has meant additional equipment was needed.

“We had to get cheese tables and a vat for the production unit,” says George. “We are very grateful that things are going so well.”

George Finlay Q&A: ‘There were lots of times where we’d look at each other and wonder if this was ever going to work’

Expand Close George and Hanna in the milking parlour / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp George and Hanna in the milking parlour

What level of start-up costs did you incur in setting up the business?

It took around €200,000 to get to where we are today. It wasn’t just equipment we had to invest in.

We had a lot of work to do on the land to get it to the quality we needed for the sheep. The better the grass quality, the better the milk.

Then we had to buy the milking sheep.

How long did it take to get your farm business off the ground?

It took between 18 months and two years to get up and running. This is our first really big year. We’ve both kept working.

Was financing readily available from the banks for this type of business?

Yes, the bank was great and loved our idea. It helped that the bakery was already based on the farm. We didn’t find bank financing difficult to get.

What grant aid or other assistance was available?

We got a grant from Wicklow Enterprise Office for our equipment.

What supports bodies/agencies were available to help?

The Local Enterprise Office was good for advice and for grant assistance. Bord Bia also gave us some advice when starting up.

Really though, we had to do our own research and find our own answers.

For example, when trialling recipes for our ice-cream, we started with a recipe which used cows’ milk. When we used it with sheep’s milk, it was much too sweet.

We knew sheep’s milk was sweeter than cows, but we didn’t know the extent of the sweetness until we tried it.

The best way to learn is to experiment and find out yourself.

Was planning permission required and if so, was it difficult to get?

No — we didn’t build anything. We had the shed and the production facility already.

Expand Close Sheep grazing on Ballyhubbock Farm / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sheep grazing on Ballyhubbock Farm

Was insurance required?

We have farm, product and public liability insurance.

What has been your biggest challenge to date?

The amount of time it took in the beginning to get everything organised. From recipe development to getting the product on the shelves, it all took quite a bit of time.

There were lots of times where we would look at each other and wonder if this was ever going to work. I’m so glad it did.

If you could go back in time, is there anything you would have done differently?

We wouldn’t have bought the sheep first — we would have sourced sheep’s milk from somewhere else for the recipe development, rather than waiting for our own sheep to be ready for milking.

It would have sped up the process.

Where can your products be found?

You can find us in Supervalu stores across Wicklow and a couple of the surrounding counties through the Food Academy.

We are also stocked in several independent retailers and butchers across Wicklow, Kildare, Dublin and Wexford, which we service ourselves.

We are also available through Sheridan’s Cheesemongers nationwide.

Instagram: @ballyhubbockfarm