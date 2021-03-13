Farming

The concept of Irish wine might sound like a joke but our winemakers have a long history of creating fine vintages — and some are doing it on Irish soil

David Llewellyn runs a small family vineyard in Lusk, Co Dublin. Picture: Mark Condren Expand

Aoife Carrigy

Did you hear the one about one about the Ballyhaunis-based pharmacist who makes top-drawer Burgundy in her spare time? Or the North Dublin apple grower who can’t meet demand for his champagne-style bubbles?

The concept of Irish wine might sound like a joke, an oxymoron or a bit of a stretch of either ‘Irish’ or ‘wine’, but there are fine examples on our shelves today, whichever way you define it. ‘Wine’, of course, is a fermented drink made with fresh grapes. However, the term can also describe fruit wines, such as Wicklow’s Móinéir Straw-berry Wine, or honey wines like Kinsale Atlantic Dry Mead.

Meanwhile, ‘Irish’ might include any of our 70 million Irish diaspora, many of them with deep roots in wine country. For example, when William of Orange won the decisive Battle of Aughrim in 1691 the resulting exodus, dubbed the ‘Flight of the Wild Geese’, opened a new chapter in our colourful Irish wine story. Some of those fleeing married into local Bordeaux families to whose winemaking expertise they brought trade-route links. When King Billy banned the import of French wine into England, those valuable links opened up a back door via Ireland. More than a dozen of Bordeaux’s chateaux are run today by descendants of these ‘Wine Geese’, with give-away names like Kirwan, Léoville Barton and Lynch-Bages.

