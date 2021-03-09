Tesco targets a 300pc increase in 'fake meat’ products on its shelves

Tesco UK — one of the largest buyers of Irish beef exports — is aiming to increase its sales of plant-based ‘meat’ by 300pc by offering a plant-based alternative to every meat product on its shelves within four years.

And when contacted by the Farming Independent, Tesco Ireland did not rule out following the move of its parent company.

A leaked email from David Lewis, the former Tesco CEO, to Greenpeace shortly before he left the company last year detailed its plans to encourage customers to eat less meat.

“We realise the UK needs to reduce meat and dairy consumption,” wrote Mr Lewis. “Since 2018 we’ve been working with suppliers to drive plant-based innovation and choice, leading to increases in our plant-based meat alternative products.”

Featured

He said the supermarket would do this by [providing] “plant-based proteins where a meat version is featured” and “publishing plant-based protein sales as a percentage of protein sales from 2021”.

Tesco Ireland would not comment on whether it would adopt a similar policy.

“We are proud to support 13,000 Irish farming families who help us provide our customers with quality meat and produce,” it said.

“We continue to provide a variety of choice on both animal and plant-based options to our customers.”

Bord Bia said it counts Tesco UK as one of its key customers for Irish food exports, including beef, and said it is assured of their continued commitment.

It said it “engages in ongoing tracking of UK and European beef shoppers and our data shows that consumers’ opinions of beef remain positive and strong.

“It’s seen as a great source of protein, as a healthy protein that’s worth paying more for.”

Read More