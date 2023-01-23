Farming

Tesco chief ‘living in parallel universe’ warn producers in food pricing row

Tesco store. Photo: Tolga Akmen

Tesco store. Photo: Tolga Akmen

Henry Saker-Clark

Food and farming chiefs have said they are "baffled" by suggestions from a boss of Tesco that some food firms may be using inflation as an excuse to increase prices further than necessary.

It comes after John Allan, when asked by the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg if food producers are taking advantage of the poorest in society, said it is "entirely possible".

