Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 1 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Supervalu announces financial support for Irish vegetable growers

Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Supervalu has announced that it has agreed financial support for Irish vegetable growers to ease drought crisis.

Following discussions with the IFA, SuperValu has agreed to put financial supports in place for a number of existing growers of vegetable crops in light of the negative impact by the recent heatwave on the farming community.

Growers of broccoli, cabbages, cauliflower, celery, lettuce, kale, parsnips, leeks, carrots, scallions and swedes will be benefit from the scheme, with all costs covered by SuperValu.

It confirmed that for each individual product supported as part of the scheme, there is a specific increase being put in place per unit or per kg dependent on the product.

But it said it cannot disclose the individual increases per product due to competitive reasons.

It says that the commitment has been put in place due to SuperValu’s ongoing loyalty to Irish suppliers and as the leading supporter of the Irish vegetable growing sector.

Commenting on the announcement, SuperValu Managing Director, Martin Kelleher, said Supervalu is very mindful of the recent heatwave and the enormous impact that it has had on the Irish farming community and potential threat to supply of Irish vegetables for consumers.

"When shoppers come to SuperValu, they are looking for the best in Irish food, so it’s vital for us to ensure that we have top quality produce available. Given our status as the number one supporter of the Irish agrifood industry, we recognise we have a responsibility to our suppliers. Following discussions with the IFA, we have agreed to step in and put financial supports in place for our growers of key crops which will help to offset the toll on the Irish farming community.”

Also Read

The Minister for Agriculture Food and Marine Michael Creed and Minister of State Andrew Doyle both welcomed the announcement by SuperValu.

Minister Doyle said he would encourage other retailers to follow this example.

"Irish consumers can also play their part, by buying and eating more vegetables carrying the Bord Bia Quality Mark, as part of a balanced healthy diet.”

Minister Creed also announced that Bord Bia will roll-out business mentoring and ‘lean’ business learning to businesses in the Horticulture sector supporting growers also. These initiatives support such businesses to maximise the efficiency in their business processes. 

Pointing to the Department’s direct support for the sector, Minister Creed highlighted that the Scheme of Investment Aid for the Development of the Commercial Horticulture Sector with its recent annual budget of €5m has had a very positive impact through the provision of grant aid to facilitate grower investment in specialised horticultural buildings and equipment.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

Dairy farmers face 60% fall in net margins as winter and summer weather...

High Court orders fresh elections for Irish Countrywomen's Association
Meath Travellers Workshops at Carnaross, Co Meath

Land worth €1.6m donated by farmer to Traveller group set to be turned in to...
Claire Fox from Farming Independent, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed; and Graham Minogue from Zurich Insurance, at the launch of the Farmer of the Year awards. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Entries now open for 2018 Farmer of the Year awards
Farm land prices have increased

Land boom in Leinster but sales slump in west

Bank of Ireland encouraging farmers with ACC loans to switch lenders
Oonagh Stephens, co-owner of The Comfy Cafe in the town. Photos: Caroline Quinn

Rural businesses struggling to cope with 'deplorable' broadband