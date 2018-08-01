Supervalu announces financial support for Irish vegetable growers

Supervalu has announced that it has agreed financial support for Irish vegetable growers to ease drought crisis.

Following discussions with the IFA, SuperValu has agreed to put financial supports in place for a number of existing growers of vegetable crops in light of the negative impact by the recent heatwave on the farming community.

Growers of broccoli, cabbages, cauliflower, celery, lettuce, kale, parsnips, leeks, carrots, scallions and swedes will be benefit from the scheme, with all costs covered by SuperValu.

It confirmed that for each individual product supported as part of the scheme, there is a specific increase being put in place per unit or per kg dependent on the product.

But it said it cannot disclose the individual increases per product due to competitive reasons.

It says that the commitment has been put in place due to SuperValu’s ongoing loyalty to Irish suppliers and as the leading supporter of the Irish vegetable growing sector.

Commenting on the announcement, SuperValu Managing Director, Martin Kelleher, said Supervalu is very mindful of the recent heatwave and the enormous impact that it has had on the Irish farming community and potential threat to supply of Irish vegetables for consumers.

"When shoppers come to SuperValu, they are looking for the best in Irish food, so it’s vital for us to ensure that we have top quality produce available. Given our status as the number one supporter of the Irish agrifood industry, we recognise we have a responsibility to our suppliers. Following discussions with the IFA, we have agreed to step in and put financial supports in place for our growers of key crops which will help to offset the toll on the Irish farming community.”