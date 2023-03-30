Farming

Sugar getting even pricier poses new threat to food inflation

Prices of refined sugar surged to the highest in more than a decade. Image: Getty Expand

Mumbi Gitau and Pratik Parija

Sugar, consumed in everything from chocolate to fizzy drinks and baked products, is becoming ever more expensive, raising costs for the industry and keeping up pressure on global food inflation.

Prices of refined sugar surged to the highest in more than a decade this week, while the raw variety is near to the costliest in over six years. Global supply is tightening, mainly because India, one of the top shippers, has cut exports after rains hurt the sugar cane crop and as more sweetener is diverted to biofuel.

