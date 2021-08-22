Squaring the circle of hitting CO2 targets while growing food exports

Government plans to increase the value of Irish food and drink exports by 50pc to €21bn by 2030 stand in apparent conflict with its aim of developing an environmentally-sustainable agri-food sector.

On August 2, the Department of Agriculture published its ‘Food Vision 2030’ plan. The plan is long on vision.

The Irish agri-food sector will meet “the highest standards of sustainability”, according to the plan, and “Ireland will seek to become a global leader of innovation for sustainable food and agriculture systems”.

All very noble, but squaring this desire for sustainability the plan’s target may prove easier said than done.

The beating heart of the Irish agri-food sector is dairying. For 30 years, from 1984 to 2014, annual Irish milk output was capped at 5.5 million litres by EU milk quotas which seriously handicapped the development of Irish dairying. When quotas were first introduced, New Zealand’s milk production was only slightly ahead of Ireland’s at 7 million litres. By 2014, it was over 20 million litres.

With the abolition of quotas, at first, all seemed to go according to plan, with Irish milk production soaring to 8.3 million litres in 2020, a 51pc increase in just six years.

Unfortunately, despite its “green” image, agriculture, particularly intensive dairy farming, has a major impact on the environment.

The huge increase in milk output since 2014 has been driven by a 28pc increase in the number of dairy cattle from 1.226 million to 1.567 million in the six years to June 2020. One doesn’t have to be a dyed-in-the-wool environmentalist to be concerned about the possible environmental impact of another 341,000 dairy cattle.

New Zealand, the role model for the expansion of Irish dairying, is now running into serious environmental difficulties.

A report published by the New Zealand Environment Ministry last April found that 95pc of river lengths in pastoral farming areas failed at least one environmental standard, while E. coli levels were above natural levels for 24pc of river lengths in pastoral farming areas.

And it’s not just New Zealand.

The Dutch dairy herd peaked at almost 1.74 million animals in 2016. All crammed into an area the size of Munster.

Runaway phosphate levels caused by livestock manure forced the Dutch government to launch a massive cull of that country’s herd.

The New Zealand and Dutch examples are forcing a re-examination of the expansion of this country’s dairy industry.

The latest figures from the EPA show that agriculture is by far the biggest generator of greenhouse gasses, accounting for over 35pc of the total in 2019.

This is almost as much as the next two biggest-emitting sectors, transport and energy, combined.

One source told us that the challenge going forward will be not just how to increase output without further adding to the environmental impact but to also reduce the impact of existing output.

The vast bulk of Irish dairy and beef output, about 85pc, is exported. One way of meeting the target of €21bn food exports by 2030 would be to increase the value rather than the volume of what we export.

“I’m not convinced that we can add value to Irish dairy”, opines one source.

Regardless of the eventual outcome, the increasingly bitter battle between Glanbia Ireland and An Taisce over the granting of planning permission for a new cheese plant at Belview Co Kilkenny has become emblematic of the divisions over the future of the agri-food sector.

Despite losing at every step of the planning process so far, An Taisce has appealed its latest reversal in the High Court to the Supreme Court.

Ian Lumley, An Taisce’s head of advocacy, points out that Glanbia Ireland’s partner in the Belview project is Royal A-Ware, a Dutch cheese company.

The irony of a company from a country which has experienced serious problems caused by intensive dairy agriculture proposing to invest in an Irish cheese plant is not lost on Lumley.

He points out that the Belview plant would require an extra 450 million litres of milk a year, an increase of more than 5pc on current levels of output.

So can the circle be squared? Is it possible to increase the value of Irish food and drink exports while reducing agriculture’s environmental impact?

In a statement IFA president Tim Cullinan called for more Government investment to help meet the Food Vision 2030 targets.

He went on to point out that globally the world demand for food was continuing to rise and that Ireland was well placed to meet some of this extra demand.

All true, but can we do this without causing further damage to the environment?

A battle royale between environmentalists and the powerful farm lobby looms. Seconds out!