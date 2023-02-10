Spread of Bird Flu Worsens, Hitting Egg-Laying Hens Especially Hard

Customers talk about the price of eggs at a supermarket on January 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by I RYU/VCG via Getty Images)

The global bird flu outbreak is worsening, highlighting the challenge farmers and officials face in reining in the deadly virus.

Just over 100 million poultry died or were culled due to avian influenza between the start of October and Feb. 3, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health. That's more than triple the number in the same period in the previous season, which ended with record losses from the disease.