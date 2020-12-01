Snack to the future: how vegetable crisps saved this family farm

In 2012, vegetable farmers Sandra and Joe Burns discovered a new avenue for their produce, just in time to save Christmas. Now, eight years on, the east Cork couple’s crisp business is thriving, and they have picked up plenty of awards along the way.

“We had been growing an abundance of vegetable for over 13 years and had been selling it at farmers’ markets. Then, in 2012, just before Christmas, vegetable prices plummeted, and veg was being sold for as little as 5c,” says Sandra.

“We knew that we had to do something as the farm was quickly becoming unviable.”

Joe and Sandra recall the reason for the dramatic price drop, which came just as the recession ended.

“The recession was oddly was our busiest time. People were focusing on good, quality food so our veg stalls were inundated, as were the meat and fish stalls,” says Sandra.

“Then, as the recession ended and people got back working full-time, the emphasis on home-cooked meals diminished and suddenly convenience foods became the go-to. Vegetable prices fell as low as they could... it was terrible for farming.”

Sandra and Joe working in the fields

Sandra and Joe working in the fields

For a few years prior, Sandra had been making her own crisps from carrot, parsnip and beetroot, and they proved to be a big hit with family and customers alike.

“Joe always enjoyed experimenting with our farm produce and so I used to make veg crisps for the kids’ birthday parties and family gatherings,” she says.

“We had also been giving the crisps out to customers at the farmers’ markets during the Christmas period. People seemed to love them and would come back asking to buy them, but I was just making them for our own use.”

When vegetable prices plummeted, Sandra and Joe decided to take a leap of faith and branch into commercial crisp production, on their 36acre farm.

“Joe’s sister had been living in Boston and vegetable crisps were popular over there. We knew, however, that the Irish market could be quite different and if the Irish people didn’t click with our new product, we would be in trouble. So we erred on the side of caution,” says Sandra.

Not wanting to invest in permanent equipment too soon, they bought a second-hand, mobile kitchen unit to start production with.

They also had to register their business name, ‘Joe’s Farm Crisps’ and had to become HACCP-approved before the production process could begin.

Joe with carrots and rare potato varieties

Joe with carrots and rare potato varieties

“We would put the kids to bed and head out to the mobile unit to make the crisps. Our only other ingredients have ever been the sunflower oil they’re cooked in and the Achill Island Sea Salt that we add for flavour,” says Sandra.

“It took us nearly a week to make the first batch of crisps, and we sold out in an hour at a farmers’ market, where we launched.

“Before we knew it, hotels and restaurants were contacting us enquiring about sourcing our crisps for garnishes. Independent retailers were calling us, and things got very buy, very quickly. We were delighted.”

The couple went on to win a Gold Medal at Blas na hEireann in 2014 and a Great Taste Star in 2018.

Their crisps are now stocked by over 100 independent retailers and in over 30 Supervalu stores across Ireland, and Sandra says it’s all because of “word of mouth”.

It wasn’t all plain sailing, though, and Sandra recalls the challenges of the early days.

“We didn’t have money to spend on branding, so we ordered large, personalised stamps and we individually stamped every crisp packet by hand, at our own kitchen table,” she says.

“It was constant work, but we did what we needed to do to make it work.”

As time passed and their customer base expanded organically, Sandra and Joe developed new flavours.

“The customers loved the beetroot crisps and would often enquire about getting a bag of beetroot-only crisps. So, we went with it and met the demand,” says Sandra.

As the output became greater, the mobile unit no longer sufficed, so they have now built a purpose-built facility on the farm.

The layout of their family vegetable farm has also changed to accommodate their evolving business.

“We used to grow 18 acres of potatoes and they were our biggest seller. Now we have reduced that to eight,” says Sandra. “Potato consumption began dropping in 2012 and thankfully we diversified just in time.”

The Burns certainly know how to move with the times: they now grow several varieties of rare vegetables.

“We still grow veg for retail, but we make it a little different. We grow everything from Rainbow carrots and sprouts on the stalk, to purple, green and white cauliflower.

“We also keep true to our tradition and grow six varieties of potatoes: Golden Wonder, Queens, Lady Claire, Violetta and red flesh potatoes. We now make crisps from these too,” says Sandra.

Full traceability of their products is important to Sandra and Joe, who do most of the deliveries themselves, while using Fastway Couriers to fulfil a small portion of their orders.

They also grow 5,000 pumpkins every year, of differing varieties.

“We started growing them a few years ago and joined up with schools and centres to provide guided tours,” says Sandra — visitors get to pick their own pumpkin and harvest other vegetables.

The Burns with some of their raw produce

The Burns with some of their raw produce

Joe’s Crisp Farm was due to have a bagging machine installed this year, but with delays due to the pandemic, it has been pushed out until next year.

“We bag every bag by hand, which takes time. Each bag is re-sealable to optimise freshness too,” says Sandra.

The Burns have adapted their business to fit with the current climate.

“This year we made the extremely difficult decision to leave the farmers’ markets, after 13 great years. Instead, we have created a pop-up shop on our farm where we have begun selling our veg and crisps.

“We had a lot of vegetables still in the ground and still in storage, so this proved to be a great way of moving it,” says Sandra. “The support we have received from our neighbours and customers has been amazing.”

Q&A: ‘When we started up, people thought we were mad — but we knew it would work’

The couple in their production facility

The couple in their production facility

What level of start-up costs did you incur in setting up the business?

When starting up, our biggest cost was the mobile kitchen unit. It set us back €20,000.

If we had built a shed outright, it would have been a lot more money, and we didn’t want to heavily invest in anything until we were sure it would work.

How long did it take to get your farm business off the ground?

We first had the idea at Christmas 2012 and by the time we sourced our kitchen unit and got HACCP approved, it was March 2014, so, about 15 months.

Was financing readily available from the banks for this type of business?

In the beginning, we didn’t go for bank financing.

As time went on, however, and we started to expand, we applied for a business loan to buy our big machine for the new shed.

What grant aid or other assistance was available?

Because Joe had been growing the potatoes and vegetables on the farm, we were able to get a grant from the Department of Agriculture for the shed and equipment.

Only for this grant we wouldn’t have the business we have today.

Joe and Sandra in the fields

Joe and Sandra in the fields

What supports bodies/agencies were available to help?

When we started out, I had lots of questions. I wasn’t sure what details needed to be on each bag of crisps.

I got in touch with Mary Daly from the Food Safety Company in Little Island in Co Cork and she came out to us. She was a great help.

We ended up stamping our own bags then for five years, to save money.

Was planning permission required and if so, was it difficult to get?

Yes, we needed planning for the purpose-built shed on the farm and it wasn’t hard to get. We got it first time round.

Was insurance required?

Yes. We had farm insurance, public liability and product insurance anyway for our vegetable business. We then needed to include the crisps and we found that the only insurance company who would take us on was FBD.

Are you required to register with any specific bodies or obtain any special licences?

We had to register with the HSE for tax reasons and we have to keep our HACCP training up to date. We have inspections every year. We also have to test our water every year. We now have to carry out this testing ourselves and pay for it, which wasn’t the case a few years ago.

What has been your biggest challenge to date?

Funding. We had to come up with 100pc of the loan before being approved.

I feel that to make it easier for start up businesses, the funding should be put straight towards the bank loan once you are approved, rather than getting it afterwards.

What advice would you give to someone who is thinking of starting their own farm business?

Finding the work/life balance is hard because when it’s your own farm or your own business — you never truly switch off.

You need to be passionate about your idea and have the drive to carry it through.

When we started up, people thought we were mad! But we knew that it would work if we put the time and effort into it, and it has.