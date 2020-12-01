Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Snack to the future: how vegetable crisps saved this family farm

When vegetable prices hit rock bottom in 2012, Sandra and Joe Burns’s east Cork farm became unviable. So they started making beetroot, carrot and parsnip crisps, and they haven’t looked back

Award winning: Sandra and Joe Burns of Joe&rsquo;s Farm Crisps hand-filling bags of vegetable crisps on their family farm at Ballycurraginny, Killeagh, Co Cork. Photos: Clare Keogh Expand

Close

Award winning: Sandra and Joe Burns of Joe&rsquo;s Farm Crisps hand-filling bags of vegetable crisps on their family farm at Ballycurraginny, Killeagh, Co Cork. Photos: Clare Keogh

Award winning: Sandra and Joe Burns of Joe’s Farm Crisps hand-filling bags of vegetable crisps on their family farm at Ballycurraginny, Killeagh, Co Cork. Photos: Clare Keogh

Award winning: Sandra and Joe Burns of Joe’s Farm Crisps hand-filling bags of vegetable crisps on their family farm at Ballycurraginny, Killeagh, Co Cork. Photos: Clare Keogh

Tamara Fitzpatrick

In 2012, vegetable farmers Sandra and Joe Burns discovered a new avenue for their produce, just in time to save Christmas. Now, eight years on, the east Cork couple’s crisp business is thriving, and they have picked up plenty of awards along the way.

“We had been growing an abundance of vegetable for over 13 years and had been selling it at farmers’ markets. Then, in 2012, just before Christmas, vegetable prices plummeted, and veg was being sold for as little as 5c,” says Sandra.

“We knew that we had to do something as the farm was quickly becoming unviable.”

Privacy