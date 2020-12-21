Farming

'Sick man of Europe': UK cut off over fears about new COVID strain

* UK says French freight closure is 'surprising'

* Much of Europe cuts travel ties with UK

* Sainsbury's warns of shortages in certain foods

* Sterling, stocks and bond yields fall

* UK due to exit EU's orbit on Dec. 31

* Brexit talks continue

Trucks queue on the A16 highway between Eurotunnel road access and Oye Plage, northern France, as Britain is set to leave the European Union's orbit in about two weeks, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol Expand

Trucks queue on the A16 highway between Eurotunnel road access and Oye Plage, northern France, as Britain is set to leave the European Union's orbit in about two weeks, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Gerhard Mey and Ben Makori

The United Kingdom stood shut off from the rest of Europe on Monday after allies cut transport ties over fears of a new coronavirus strain, sowing chaos for families, truckers and supermarkets just days before the Brexit cliff edge.

France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Israel and Canada were among those that shut off travel ties after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that a highly infectious new strain of the virus was a danger to the country.

Johnson will chair an emergency response meeting on Monday to discuss international travel, in particular the flow of freight in and out of Britain. EU officials are due to hold a meeting at 1000 GMT on coordinating their response.

