Saving our bacon: Spaniel Josie has a nose for illegal pork imports
A spaniel named Josie is helping to save Ireland's bacon by sniffing out illegal imports of pork at Dublin Airport.
The dog is helping the Department of Agriculture guard against the rampant African Swine Fever, which has killed 200 million pigs in China this year.
Rashers, sausages and pudding are the traditional staples of the full Irish breakfast but they would be off the shelves if the disease - which has spread to 10 Asian countries and 14 European countries - hits Ireland.
The virus is harmless to humans but fatal to pigs and could be carried into the country in something as innocuous as a ham sandwich.
Tonight's episode of RTÉ's farming show 'Ear to the Ground' reveals how Josie is on the front line of Ireland's biosecurity strategy to sniff out pig meat in passenger luggage at the airport.
"Our biggest concern would be people bringing back infected meat from abroad," said June Fanning from the National Disease Control Centre at the Department of Agriculture.
"We would encourage people not to bring pork or pork products from areas affected with the disease.
"It does survive for a very long time, months and months, even in cured products like salami and sausages and can survive for years in frozen products."
She said it could put thousands of pigs at risk of suffering a very painful death.
Record prices due to the worldwide bacon shortage mean Ireland's farmers are 'on the pig's back' if the country manages to keep the highly contagious swine fever at bay. Pork prices have jumped from €1.50 a kg to €2.
'Ear to the Ground' is on RTÉ One at 7pm tonight.
