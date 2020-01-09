Saving our bacon: Spaniel Josie has a nose for illegal pork imports

The dog is helping the Department of Agriculture guard against the rampant African Swine Fever, which has killed 200 million pigs in China this year.

Rashers, sausages and pudding are the traditional staples of the full Irish breakfast but they would be off the shelves if the disease - which has spread to 10 Asian countries and 14 European countries - hits Ireland.

The virus is harmless to humans but fatal to pigs and could be carried into the country in something as innocuous as a ham sandwich.