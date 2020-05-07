Farming

Safety challenges facing meat industry give food for thought

Samantha McCaughren

There has been a high-profile discussion raging in the US about the place of the meat-processing industry during coronavirus.

Several factories have been hit by Covid-19 outbreaks - more than 20 have closed. Last week the chairman of one of the biggest players in the meat business there took out full-page ads in The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (the company is headquartered in Arkansas) to flag his claim that the 'food chain is breaking'.

John Tyson, of Tyson Foods, said that the group, which employs 100,000 people, has been forced to close plants, risking supply shortages. Outbreaks of coronavirus at plants have been followed by local authorities insisting on their closure.