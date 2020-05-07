Safety challenges facing meat industry give food for thought

There has been a high-profile discussion raging in the US about the place of the meat-processing industry during coronavirus.

Several factories have been hit by Covid-19 outbreaks - more than 20 have closed. Last week the chairman of one of the biggest players in the meat business there took out full-page ads in The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (the company is headquartered in Arkansas) to flag his claim that the 'food chain is breaking'.

John Tyson, of Tyson Foods, said that the group, which employs 100,000 people, has been forced to close plants, risking supply shortages. Outbreaks of coronavirus at plants have been followed by local authorities insisting on their closure.

"This means one thing - the food supply chain is vulnerable," wrote Tyson. "As pork, beef and chicken plants are being forced to close, even for short periods of time, millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain. We have a responsibility to feed our country. It is as essential as healthcare," he argued in his letter-style advertisement.

According to reports from the US, shoppers are already seeing gaps in the supermarket meat aisles.

Following Tyson's plea, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order requiring slaughterhouses to stay open, despite the concerns of unions over staff safety.

Commentators have pointed out the US meat supply chain is far more consolidated than Europe's and this has amplified the problem of coronavirus outbreaks in the food chain. Yet some of the concerns being thrashed out in the US for several weeks are now just starting to rear their heads in Ireland. Late last week news broke that Dawn Meats group had to close its boning hall in Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath, due to four confirmed cases of the virus.

And then Rosderra Irish Meats, a processor in Co Tipperary, also said it had experienced outbreaks. More are likely to follow.

The meat industry has been one of the most proactive business areas when it comes to the coronavirus, bringing in safety measures at an early stage, something that Siptu has acknowledged. But it remains a high-risk area of the food chain. Unlike other parts of the food industry which are highly automated, the meat industry is labour intensive and depends on people working shoulder to shoulder.

In Ireland, meat processing is already considered an essential service by Government in order to provide continuity of food supply in the domestic, European and international supply chains. In the US, some have characterised the decision of Trump to compel meat factories to stay open as allowing food giants to make money while workers suffer.

However, the situation is more complex than that and may force us to ask some hard questions about the food supply chain.

Modern meat processing has allowed ordinary people have access to a plentiful supply of cheap meat. A small but growing number of consumers have questioned the way in which animals are treated and meat processed and have moved towards plant-based diets or small meat producers. In general, western society is trending towards less meat in their diet but vegetarians still account for a small part of the overall population.

However, for many consumers, affordable meat and a decent diet depends heavily on meat processing, with its tight margins and razor-sharp efficiencies.

While worker safety is absolutely essential, this important fact will have to be borne in mind as the debate about keeping factories open heats up in Ireland.