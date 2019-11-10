Revenues at Tayto increase by 5pc to €99.3m

Record revenue for parent firm
Record revenue for parent firm

Gordon Deegan

Revenues at the company behind one of Ireland's best-known brands, Tayto, last year increased by 5pc from €94.6m to €99.3m.

That is according to new accounts filed by Tayto Snacks' German parent, Intersnack.

In a report attached to the accounts, it states that the key Tayto brand accounted for more than 40pc of the Tayto Snacks' €99.3m revenues last year and "developed soundly year on year".

Tayto Snacks is the leading snack-food manufacturer and distributor in Ireland, buying 10pc of the national potato crop - close to 30,000 tonnes of potatoes from farmers in Co Meath, Co Dublin, Co Louth and Co Wexford.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

The company employs 500 people based at its 80,000 sq ft factory in Ashbourne, Co Meath.

Brands

The company sells some of Ireland's best-known snack brands and they include Hunky Dory, Hula Hoops, KP, McCoy's, Velvet Crunch and King Crisps.

According to Tayto Snacks, the brands have a leading market position representing an almost 50pc share of the Irish snack-food market.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

The performance of the Tayto brand here contributed to Intersnack recording post-tax profits of €32m as revenues topped €2.15bn - the highest ever recorded by the group. The group's largest market is the UK, where revenues of €494.3m were recorded, followed by Germany where revenues of €347.7m were generated.

Tayto Snacks' revenues include a payment it receives from Tayto Park each year for the use of the Tayto name at the successful theme park.

Irish Independent


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

New approach: Fergal Smith of Moy Hill Community Farm with some fresh produce at the Reko Ring Group in Lahinch Co Clare. Photo: Natasha Barton

Farmers ring the changes by cutting out the middleman
Demand for meat in China has quadrupled over the last 30 years. Stock image

China reshapes global meat markets as swine fever rages
21/3/2019, Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Darragh McCullough: 'I remember muttering a promise to my dying grandad...
Tom ODonnell who was viciously assaulted

Vicious attack by trespasser 'is going to bug me for life'
Payouts on over 150,000 cattle annual could be impacted by the moves, according to the IFA. (stock photo)

150,000 cattle face impact of weight restrictions
This April-born Charolais cross bullock weiging 415Kg sold for €890 at Tullow

Buzz returns to mart trade as numbers start to fall
Value in Tullow: Charolais heifers, April 2019 at 283Kg sold for €630 each

Over 30-month cattle still a hard sell despite the beef deal


Top Stories

Deterrent: James O'Neill of Property Marking insists that his product reduces rural crime

How marking your property can slash rural crime rates
Farmers should insist on a flexible and comprehensive compensation model for electric lines

Landowners need to stand ground in battle for powerlines compensation
This 126ac residential farm at Tomard, Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow sold at auction last September for €2.19m or €17,380/ac

East-west land price divide is running at over 50pc
Tyre-ing work: Bill Gleeson on his farm in Tipperary; inset: on his tractor. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22

'There's always help out there and we hope this programme will be able to...
Mark Hagan, Rhine Killoe, Longford, exhibitor, with Rhyne Noah, the Senior Male Champion at the Irish Limousin Society Premier Show and Sale in Roscrea

Champion of champions lives up to his billing
Photo: Gerry Mooney

The beef agreement: what will it deliver for farmers' bottom line?
Launch night: Queen of the Land 2018 Louise Crowley and Macra president Thomas Duffy with sponsors Mary Hannevig and Niamh McDonald of Tullamore Credit Union at the recent launch of the festival

Grassroots diary: A lot more than just a 'lovely girls' competition