Revenues at Tayto increase by 5pc to €99.3m
Revenues at the company behind one of Ireland's best-known brands, Tayto, last year increased by 5pc from €94.6m to €99.3m.
That is according to new accounts filed by Tayto Snacks' German parent, Intersnack.
In a report attached to the accounts, it states that the key Tayto brand accounted for more than 40pc of the Tayto Snacks' €99.3m revenues last year and "developed soundly year on year".
Tayto Snacks is the leading snack-food manufacturer and distributor in Ireland, buying 10pc of the national potato crop - close to 30,000 tonnes of potatoes from farmers in Co Meath, Co Dublin, Co Louth and Co Wexford.
Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.
The company employs 500 people based at its 80,000 sq ft factory in Ashbourne, Co Meath.
Brands
The company sells some of Ireland's best-known snack brands and they include Hunky Dory, Hula Hoops, KP, McCoy's, Velvet Crunch and King Crisps.
According to Tayto Snacks, the brands have a leading market position representing an almost 50pc share of the Irish snack-food market.
The performance of the Tayto brand here contributed to Intersnack recording post-tax profits of €32m as revenues topped €2.15bn - the highest ever recorded by the group. The group's largest market is the UK, where revenues of €494.3m were recorded, followed by Germany where revenues of €347.7m were generated.
Tayto Snacks' revenues include a payment it receives from Tayto Park each year for the use of the Tayto name at the successful theme park.
Irish Independent
For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App
Follow @farm_ireland