Revenues at Tayto increase by 5pc to €99.3m

That is according to new accounts filed by Tayto Snacks' German parent, Intersnack.

In a report attached to the accounts, it states that the key Tayto brand accounted for more than 40pc of the Tayto Snacks' €99.3m revenues last year and "developed soundly year on year".

Tayto Snacks is the leading snack-food manufacturer and distributor in Ireland, buying 10pc of the national potato crop - close to 30,000 tonnes of potatoes from farmers in Co Meath, Co Dublin, Co Louth and Co Wexford.