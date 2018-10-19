Farm Ireland
Restaurants buying on price alone are seriously undermining the entire Irish agri sector - Country Crest boss

Catherine Hurley

Hoteliers and restaurant owners are guilty of not supporting Irish grown food and are seriously undermining the entire Irish agriculture industry, according to Michael Hoey of Country Crest, speaking at the recent Alltech forum held this week.

The Managing Director of the Dublin-based company said that he thinks food is too cheap today and that the hospitality industry has a big role to play in the sustainability of Irish agriculture in the future.

“I think food now is too cheap. More and more food is being consumed outside of the home, that food does not get the same scrutiny that the food in supermarkets shelves does.

“There are big providers to the hospitality industry, that are driving volumes of food into that industry with no traceability and no sustainability importance behind it, and that is a threat to agriculture going forward,” Michael explained at the conference held in Dunboyne, Co Meath.

Not all restaurants are guilty of this, but a lot are buying on price and they don't look at origin or traceability in the same way supermarkets so, he said.

According to Hoey, the level of food being consumed outside of the home is growing year on year. He said that Irish consumers take caution when it comes to buying their weekly shop, but that the downfall is when consumers are going out to eat, they’ve no idea where the food is coming from.

“We as consumers go to supermarket on a Saturday morning checking all the labels, checking the traceability and then that evening we go out for a meal to restaurant or pubs, and we don’t know where our food is coming from,” he said.

He said that the hospitality industry is importing cheap produce to make up a profit and do not take the same care on buying Irish produce as supermarkets do.

“Chefs out there and hospitality business owners are guilty in this way in that they are not adopting the same level of traceability that I think is undermining our whole agri industry on this island as it is on other parts of the world."

He also expressed his concern that it was in the interest of the future generation going home to supply an economically sustainable future for them as farmers and producers.

“I think we have some of the best farmers in the world, some of the best ag colleges in the world and we need to protect that, and we need to give those young people a future that is sustainable.”

