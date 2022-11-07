Farming

Red meat roasting joints could challenge Turkey Christmas crown in the UK this year

Pork roasting joints could be the winner at Christmas dinner - with experts predicting red meat will challenge the traditional turkey 'crown' this festive season.

Analysts at AHDB have been 'unwrapping' last year's Christmas, as well as looking at recent buying behaviours and market trends to pull-out predictions for the Yuletide celebrations.

