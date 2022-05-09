Recruitment under way for CEO to head agri-food sector watchdog

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said the long-awaited watchdog would be established this year. Photo: Damien Storan

The hunt is under way for a chief executive to head the new agri-food sector watchdog which will crack down on unfair trading practices in the industry.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue will shortly begin recruiting for a CEO to lead the new food ombudsman office, which will have powers to investigate unfair trading practices.

The Office for Fairness and Transparency in the Agri-Food Supply Chain will be able to report on prices in the supply chain and investigate any wrongdoings.

The salary of the chief executive will be benchmarked at the level of assistant secretary general in the civil service, which starts at €145,283 and goes up to €166,194.

The new CEO will lead the team and an independent board of six members – with at least two members coming from the food production sector, such as farmers.

Legislation will be required to create the watchdog and it is understood that new laws will be passed by the Oireachtas before the summer.

The new office will operate independently of the minister but will be under the aegis of the Department of Agriculture similar to bodies such as Bord Bia.

Mr McConalogue recently told a seminar on unfair trading practices that the long-awaited watchdog would be established this year.

“The office will be led by a CEO and a team of staff to carry out its very important functions and it will report to a board,” said Mr McConalogue.

“I have made it clear that at least two members of the board must be from the food production sector.

“I want real life, dirty under the fingernails experience on this board to help guide its important work.”

He has previously said that he does not think retailers should be selling food at below the cost of production and that there should be respect “right across the food supply chain for the work that our primary producers – that are farmers and family farms – do”.

A breach of unfair trading practices carries a maximum fine of €500,000 or three years in prison.

The Government has provided €4m in next year’s budget for the creation of the office.

The watchdog will investigate complaints which have been made about unfair trading practices, however, those making complaints will have to pay a fee.

Farmers have for several years been highly critical of food processors, claiming they have been setting unfair prices, especially in the beef sector, which saw nationwide protests outside meat and food-processing factories in 2019.

The establishment of the agency will meet an EU requirement to strengthen agricultural and food market transparency by improving the collection of statistical data used for analysis of price formation in the agri-food supply chain.