Record sales for Kerrygold butter in Germany and the US
More than 50pc of German households bought a Kerrygold product last year, making it one of the top 10 fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Germany.
The Irish butter brand, which is owned and promoted by Ornua, was also a hit in the US, where it recorded double digit growth.
Last year was Ornua Deutschland’s most successful year to date with double-digit sales volume growth year-on-year. Kerrygold Butter volumes grew by more than 6pc, further increasing its well-established No. 1 brand position, the latest figures from Ornua's annual report show.
Kerrygold Extra volumes grew by more than 30pc and extended the market-leading position it gained in 2016. Kerrygold Cheese volumes grew by 15pc and the product range was extended with the introduction of three new varieties of shredded cheese.
Ornua is a dairy co-operative which markets and sells dairy products on behalf of its members; Ireland’s dairy processors and, in turn, the Irish dairy farmer.
Read Also Shopkeepers in one US state face prison if they sell Kerrygold butter
Last year Ornua Foods in the US saw the Kerrygold brand continued to perform well in the butter and specialty cheese categories, achieving 21pc year-on-year volume growth A fully-integrated, TV-led Kerrygold marketing campaign reached a 50pc awareness level amongst mainstream US consumers.
Kerrygold Irish Cream Liqueur is now available in over 5,000 retail accounts.