Record sales for Kerrygold butter in Germany and the US

The Irish butter brand, which is owned and promoted by Ornua, was also a hit in the US, where it recorded double digit growth.

Last year was Ornua Deutschland’s most successful year to date with double-digit sales volume growth year-on-year. Kerrygold Butter volumes grew by more than 6pc, further increasing its well-established No. 1 brand position, the latest figures from Ornua's annual report show.

Kerrygold Extra volumes grew by more than 30pc and extended the market-leading position it gained in 2016. Kerrygold Cheese volumes grew by 15pc and the product range was extended with the introduction of three new varieties of shredded cheese.