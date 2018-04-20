Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 20 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Record sales for Kerrygold butter in Germany and the US

Kerrygold butter
Kerrygold butter
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

More than 50pc of German households bought a Kerrygold product last year, making it one of the top 10 fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Germany.

The Irish butter brand, which is owned and promoted by Ornua, was also a hit in the US, where it recorded double digit growth.

Last year was Ornua Deutschland’s most successful year to date with double-digit sales volume growth year-on-year. Kerrygold Butter volumes grew by more than 6pc, further increasing its well-established No. 1 brand position, the latest figures from Ornua's annual report show.

Kerrygold Extra volumes grew by more than 30pc and extended the market-leading position it gained in 2016. Kerrygold Cheese volumes grew by 15pc and the product range was extended with the introduction of three new varieties of shredded cheese.

Ornua is a dairy co-operative which markets and sells dairy products on behalf of its members; Ireland’s dairy processors and, in turn, the Irish dairy farmer.

Read Also Shopkeepers in one US state face prison if they sell Kerrygold butter

Last year Ornua Foods in the US saw the Kerrygold brand continued to perform well in the butter and specialty cheese categories, achieving 21pc year-on-year volume growth A fully-integrated, TV-led Kerrygold marketing campaign reached a 50pc awareness level amongst mainstream US consumers.

Kerrygold Irish Cream Liqueur is now available in over 5,000 retail accounts.

Also Read

Kerrygold in the UK

Sales of both the Pilgrims Choice and Kerrygold brands in the UK grew in 2017. Pilgrims Choice gained market share and further strengthened its position as the No. 2 cheddar brand in the UK.

Kerrygold gained market share through the growth of its core range, which is now the No. 3 block butter brand in the UK.

Ornua is Ireland’s largest exporter of Irish dairy products, exporting to c.110 countries worldwide.

Read Also Why the world loves Irish Butter - exports surged 60pc last year

In March, Ornua announced record revenues of €2.1bn for 2017, an 18pc increase year-on-year.

Operating profit at the group, which is funded by 33 dairy co-ops, was €35m, up almost a third on the 2016 performance, according to the group’s financial results published today. Meanwhile profit before tax increased by 84pc to €29.1m.

The performance was driven on the back of a record year for Kerrygold in Germany and the US, were the brand recorded double-digit volume growth in each market.

During the year, the group expanded its German production facility, with total investment in the facility now standing at €60m, while in North America, Ornua reported a record year for its ingredients division.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Arla, headquartered in Denmark, said it delivered a 27.4pc increase in the pre-paid milk price to its owners last year.

Dairy firm Arla launches cost-cutting plan after Brexit hit
Michel Barnier

EU's Barnier says still some 25% of work to do on Brexit
Garrett Landers with wife Fiona and children Paraic, 7, and Michael, 10 at the World Butchers' Challenge Gala event

Ireland's butcher triumph 'great for entire industry'
Black soldier fly larvae at the Enterra Feed Corporation in Langley, British Columbia, Canada, REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Insect farms gear up to feed soaring global protein demand

Is vertical farming the new growth area for the sector?

EU should be addressing 'complete stranglehold' that the factories have on...
Britain's Brexit Secretary David Davis leaving 10 Downing Street, London, after a Cabinet meeting. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Small border farms may get tax-free status - UK Brexit Secretary


Top Stories

Contractors and large tillage farmers will be interested in Case IH's new entry level Optum 250 tractor.

New optimal entry level model from Case IH
Roscommon Mart - celebrating 58 years in business. Putting on the lot numbers. Photo Brian Farrell

Minister considering the 'possibility' of introducing mandatory...
This lamb takes takes to the stage and gets in some dance practice on one of the camp sites at the home of Electric Picnic at Stradbally Hall. Picture: Alf Harvey.

It's time to focus on the positives and draw a line under the winter weather...

Slashing energy costs by up to 40pc is 'realistic' target
PRID

Synchronisation - what will work on my farm?
There is uncertainty around fodder supplies

Dail motion calling for 'hardship fund' and meal voucher scheme passed
Bernadette Power arriving at court Photo: Daragh McSweeney

Widow's tearful call for urgent review of cardiac services