Proposal to ban terms ‘burger’ and ‘sausage’ for vegan products challenged

A charity has challenged an EU proposal to ban names like “burger” and “sausage” for vegan and vegetarian food products.

The Vegan Society said the “unreasonable and costly” proposal threatened to cause “widespread administrative chaos, confusion and time wasting”.

If the proposal is voted into effect next month, vegan and veggie burgers could become “discs” and sausages “tubes”.

As consumers are increasingly moving away from eating animals, the demand for vegan products is growing. There’s no denying that meat, dairy and egg industries are feeling threatened by this and desperately trying to restrict the marketing of vegan products. The Vegan Society

The charity said the measures would not only affect vegans but also prove costly for public authorities that currently serve vegan food, such as government departments, health providers, education establishments, police forces and prisons.

The proposed amendment banning the use of the words burger, sausage or steak for products that do not contain meat was passed by the European Parliament’s agricultural committee earlier this month as part of a revision of the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy.

But the Vegan Society says it contravenes EU consumers’ rights to be informed adequately as to how goods can be used and denies the vegan community the benefits offered by EU law on clear labelling.

It claims that alternative vocabulary put forward such as “vegetable disc” does not constitute clear food labelling under EU consumer law because such terms are not easily interpreted.