Post-Brexit ‘hormone’ beef imports would create UK public health risk – report

Allowing hormone-treated US beef to be sold in Britain after Brexit would create “an unnecessary and unacceptable risk to public health”, a report has warned.

Food safety standards should not be used as a “bargaining chip” as Britain strikes trade deals after we leave the European Union, the paper by the Food Research Collaboration says.

In Hormone-Treated Beef: Should Britain accept it after Brexit? Professors Erik Millstone and Tim Lang also called on farmers, supermarkets and butchers to make “explicit commitments to consumers never to produce or sell hormone-treated beef”.

The report, published on Friday, warns that unlabelled hormone-boosted meat could enter the food chain while still illegal in the EU, risking a boycott of British exports.

The idea that, once the UK leaves the EU, it will become a rule-maker, not a rule-taker, is illusory Professors Erik Millstone

Countries including the US and Canada allow the use of hormones to boost muscle growth in cattle, but the meat from these animals is banned in the EU.

Dr Lang, professor of food policy at City, University of London, said: “The UK Government should ensure either that food standards remain fully aligned with EU standards, or that we adopt higher standards.

“There is a triple risk here: to health, to British beef farmers’ livelihoods, and to the UK’s ability to determine its own food safety standards.