Plans announced to build new €130m mozzarella cheese facility in Portlaoise

Glanbia Cheese, the Joint Venture business between Glanbia plc and Leprino Foods today announces plans to build a new, world-class mozzarella cheese manufacturing facility in Portlaoise, Co Laois, Ireland.

Glanbia Cheese, the Joint Venture business between Glanbia plc and Leprino Foods today announces plans to build a new, world-class mozzarella cheese manufacturing facility in Portlaoise, Co Laois, Ireland.

A site for the new facility has been identified at the recently established Togher National Industrial Estate in Portlaoise.

A total of €130m will be invested in this world-class facility, which is supported by the Government of Ireland through Enterprise Ireland.

The new facility will have a production capacity of 45,000 tons per annum.

Approximately 78 full time jobs will be created at the facility. It is expected that a further 250 jobs will be created during the construction phase. The project will now move to its planning phase.

If planning permission is successfully achieved, construction will commence later this year and the new facility would be expected to begin production in 2020.

Glanbia and Leprino Foods already have a successful existing Joint Venture partnership in Glanbia Cheese Limited which was established in 2000 and has large scale manufacturing operations in Llangefni in Wales and in Magheralin, Northern Ireland. Glanbia Cheese Limited is the leading mozzarella manufacturer in Europe.

The new investment will build upon this partnership while the new scalable facility will provide bespoke cheese solutions for customers across Europe.