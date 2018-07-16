Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 16 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Plans announced to build new €130m mozzarella cheese facility in Portlaoise

Approximately 78 full time jobs will be created at the facility.

(Proformabooks/Getty/PA
(Proformabooks/Getty/PA
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Glanbia Cheese, the Joint Venture business between Glanbia plc and Leprino Foods today announces plans to build a new, world-class mozzarella cheese manufacturing facility in Portlaoise, Co Laois, Ireland.

A site for the new facility has been identified at the recently established Togher National Industrial Estate in Portlaoise.

A total of €130m will be invested in this world-class facility, which is supported by the Government of Ireland through Enterprise Ireland.

The new facility will have a production capacity of 45,000 tons per annum.

Approximately 78 full time jobs will be created at the facility. It is expected that a further 250 jobs will be created during the construction phase. The project will now move to its planning phase.

If planning permission is successfully achieved, construction will commence later this year and the new facility would be expected to begin production in 2020.

Glanbia and Leprino Foods already have a successful existing Joint Venture partnership in Glanbia Cheese Limited which was established in 2000 and has large scale manufacturing operations in Llangefni in Wales and in Magheralin, Northern Ireland. Glanbia Cheese Limited is the leading mozzarella manufacturer in Europe.

The new investment will build upon this partnership while the new scalable facility will provide bespoke cheese solutions for customers across Europe.

Also Read

Glanbia Cheese’s Portlaoise facility will source the majority of its key raw materials from Glanbia Ireland. The facility will supply products to customers in the food service sector of the pizza category across Europe.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

John McNamara (far right), Teagasc Health & Safety Specialist discusses ATV with farmers at a recent Teagasc and HSA farm safety event in Clonakilty. Photo O’Gorman Photography

Your Health, Your Safety, Your Choice - Farm Safety Week gets under way
Tackling the fire in Mayglass.

Farm catastrophe avoided as neighbours put out blaze
A sign reading

Concern as European business firms urge EU to seal Mercosur trade deal this...

Kerry Group hold milk price for June supplies
(stock photo)

Police renew appeal for information following death of man in tractor...
Farmer Derick Beattie, Coolroe, Tinahely, Co Wicklow as one lively ewe makes her way back to the flock after a good shearing. Photo: Roger Jones.

Weather dictates that cull ewes must be sold now

Tullamore Show’s National Inventions competition is an ideal launching...