Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Pig Virus Spreading in Western Europe Threatens Bigger Pork Glut

The EU is already already facing a glut of pork that has sent prices near multiyear lows. Expand

Close

The EU is already already facing a glut of pork that has sent prices near multiyear lows.

The EU is already already facing a glut of pork that has sent prices near multiyear lows.

The EU is already already facing a glut of pork that has sent prices near multiyear lows.

Megan Durisin

A deadly pig disease has spread further in western Europe, increasing the risk of more export restrictions for the world's top pork shipper.

Major shipper Germany has been battling African swine fever for more than year, prompting key buyers like China to ban imports from there. But in a potentially significant escalation, a case was detected in a wild boar in northwest Italy late last week. That's pushed the virus closer to Spain and France, two of the European Union's other important suppliers.

Most Watched

Privacy