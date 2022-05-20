Pig farmers frustrated at lack of progress to address dire financial situation

The protest by pig farmers on Wednesday at Hilton Foods on the Termonfeckin Road.

IFA met Tesco and Rosderra last night as part of its campaign to secure price increases for pig farmers.

Meanwhile, IFA said a protest at Hilton Foods outside Drogheda has been suspended as the talks continue.

IFA said Tesco has committed to bring a proposal forward on Monday that will return a higher price to farmers.

It comes as IFA Pigs Committee Chair Roy Gallie said the situation is critical given the losses on farms. He said farmers are resolute that the campaign will continue.

“They are absolutely frustrated and angry at the lack of progress to address the dire financial situation on farms. Despite highlighting this for the past number of months, it’s now our understanding that substantial price increases have been passed back from the retailer to primary processors,” he said.

He said factories need to immediately pay a significant price increase to farmers to alleviate the severe haemorrhaging of money at farm level.

The IFA campaign is looking for the price paid for pigs to reach €2/kg by June 1st.