Organic farming targets ‘ambitious but achievable’ – EU Agriculture Commissioner

The EU's Green Deal targets for organic farming are ambitious but achievable, according to the EU Commissioner for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski.

Under the Green Deal's Farm to Fork Strategy, the European Commission has set a target of at least 25pc of the EU’s agricultural land to be farmed organically by 2030.

Speaking today at the opening of Biofach; the world's leading trade fair for organic food which is taking place in Nuremberg, Germany this week, the Commissioner said implementation of the action plan is "already in full swing."

The resilience of the EU's food system needs to be reinforced, he said, and "all levels can make a strong contribution."

"The more organic production we have, the less dependent we can be on unsustainable agriculture.

"We all know that increasing the consumption of healthy, organic products will not only bring positive changes for our environment, but also for our society and rural economy."

Just last week Pippa Hackett, Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity, announced increased support rates for the Irish organic sector, with an aim to increase the level of organic production in Ireland from 2pc to 7pc by 2027.

Seven Irish exporters of organic seafood, dairy, and meat are exhibiting on the Origin Green Ireland stand, taking place on the first day of a Government-led organic trade mission to Germany.

Speaking on the opening day of BIOFACH, Bord Bia interim Chief Executive, Michael Murphy said: “The strong Irish presence at this flagship organic event is valuable in building awareness of Ireland’s growing organic sector among key trade buyers. Ahead of BIOFACH, Bord Bia’s German office has been targeting buyers though trade media and direct marketing to highlight the strong sustainability credentials of organic suppliers from Ireland and ensure that Irish suppliers are top-of-mind for prospective buyers attending the show.

"A series of meetings with leading German organic retailers and food manufacturers will take place today to further grow the market for Irish organic exports.”

BIOFACH attracts buyers from over 130 countries, with over 50,000 visitors expected over the three days. The Origin Green Ireland pavilion was officially opened today by the Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity, Senator Pippa Hackett, during a tour to meet the Irish exhibitors.