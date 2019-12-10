The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) is warning businesses to only purchase meat from approved sources following the theft of a container with a consignment of beef carcasses from a Northern Ireland food business.

'Only buy 'approved' meat' says FSAI following theft of carcasses in Northern Ireland

The FSAI stated that it is working closely with the Local Authority Veterinary Service, the HSE, An Garda Síochána and the Food Standards Agency Northern Ireland regarding the theft of the hind quarters from 36 carcasses from a container in Co Armagh. According to the PSNI the carcasses were stolen from a premises on the Red Lion Road in Loughgall around 1am on Friday. The meat was later recovered by Gardai in Dundalk, Co Louth.

The FSAI has alerted food businesses of the risks involved and reminding food businesses of their legal obligation to only purchase meat from approved sources, having checked all appropriate documentation.

Similarly, the FSAI has warned consumers not to purchase any meat sold from unregistered outlets or unregistered online sales.

It advised that there is a possible risk to public health if carcasses are not processed in an approved premises, in line with food safety and hygiene laws. It added that potential risk arises from the fact that some of the beef carcases came from animals over 30 months of age, so the vertebral column must be treated as specified risk material (SRM).

“There is no way of knowing whether beef purchased from unregistered sources adhere to food safety requirements around cutting, storage and handling,” stated Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI.

“Proper cutting, storage and handling of beef at all times is a critical element in food safety management. As such, we are urging food businesses and consumers alike to be vigilant against purchasing beef from unregistered sources at any time.”

The FSAI has asked businesses and consumers who notice any suspicious sales of meat to contact the FSAI at info@fsai.ie.

Online Editors