Online orders treble for Dawn Meats' butcher business

The Premium Butcher, a division of Dawn Meats, has seen online orders treble between March and April.

One of Ireland's first online meat retailers, the business has moved away from its traditional focus on restaurants and catering clients, which have been shuttered due to the coronavirus restrictions, selling restaurant-quality steaks directly to consumers.

The Premium Butcher works with courier company DPD for next-day delivery throughout the country on orders placed before noon.

The company's shift in strategy was driven by the full or partial temporary closure of its traditional clients - which include Shanahan's on the Green, the Shelbourne Hotel and The K Club.

The service also ensures that hundreds of farmer suppliers with whom The Premium Butcher works on a weekly basis continue to have a route to market for livestock during the Covid-19 emergency.

The good weather in recent weeks and popularity of barbecues meant that in the week preceding the May bank holiday, online orders increased tenfold compared to 2019.

"It was a logical step that we introduce home delivery once the seriousness of Covid-19 became clear, particularly as it provides an important route to market for our farmer suppliers," said Niall Browne, chief executive of Dawn Meats.

As well as delivery through ordering online, the Premium Butcher's shops in Carroll's Cross, Waterford; Ballymount, Dublin; and Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, are offering a call and collect service.

Sunday Indo Business