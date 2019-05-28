Oatly brewing plans for UK factory as dairy-free demand soars

Oatly is eyeing the UK to be the location for another factory as it scrambles to keep up with soaring demand for vegan milk alternatives, the company’s chief has told Press Association.

The oat milk brand, founded in Sweden in the 1990s, has seen rapid growth around the world as vegan and environmentally conscious consumers switch to the product.

Now the UK is in the running to be the site of its third European production facility, following the opening of a factory in the Netherlands this summer.

In an interview with PA, Oatly’s chief executive Toni Petersson said: “We’re planning for more factories and we’re looking at the UK, because it’s such a big market for us. I think we should have something here.”

Toni Petersson, CEO of Oatly

He said the move would be motivated by the “amazing” uptake of Oatly in the UK and was not linked to Brexit.

Last year Oatly brought in UK revenues of £18 million and it expects to more than double that to £40 million this year.

At least 3,500 coffee shops in the UK now offer Oatly. After making its mark in London, the brand has seen significant pick-up in Glasgow, Bristol and Manchester in the last 12 months.

It became so popular last year that there were shortages of the product in several markets, including the UK.