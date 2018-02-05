Northern Ireland farmers saw earnings soar 82% to £473m last year

The increase has been linked to higher prices for milk and pigs.

The annual average farmgate milk price rose by 42% in 2017 to 28.7 pence per litre while the volume of raw milk produced in Northern Ireland increased by 4% to 2.3 billion litres.

According to the report from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), there was a widescale increase in profits across many sectors of the farming industry.