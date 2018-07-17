Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 17 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Northern Ireland farmers accuse EU of playing political ‘football’ over cross-border trade

Conservative and Labour MPs were also accused of ignoring the impact of Brexit on Northern Ireland.

The border in the village of Bridgend, Co Donegal (Brian Lawless/PA)
The border in the village of Bridgend, Co Donegal (Brian Lawless/PA)

The European Union has created fear and uncertainty among farmers in Northern Ireland by treating the region as a political football in Brexit negotiations, MPs have been told.

Co Tyrone poultry farmer Thomas Douglas said it was time for the EU to “wise up”, suggesting political posturing was preventing a workable solution to cross border trade post Brexit.

Mr Douglas, who was one of a number of farmers who outlined their concerns to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, also claimed Conservative and Labour MPs in Great Britain were not concerned about the impact of Brexit on Northern Ireland and stressed the need for powersharing to be restored at Stormont.

Committee members travelled from Westminster to Belfast on Monday to hear evidence from farmers from a range of different agricultural sectors.

Mr Douglas told the evidence session at Stormont: “The biggest thing, and I think all of us would agree, is we need to know what is going to happen in Brexit, whether it’s good, bad or indifferent, let us know so we can organise the Northern Ireland agriculture to deal with it.

“Europe is playing a game, let’s be quite honest.

Ulster says no: a sign close to the border on the main road between Newry and Dundalk
Ulster says no: a sign close to the border on the main road between Newry and Dundalk

“Europe is playing a political game using the Northern Ireland border as the football and they are using the Republic of Ireland as one team and the UK as the other team, to put it in a football perspective, and letting them kick the ball back and forwards and that is suiting Europe at the minute and the European negotiators.

“And it’s time that people in the UK parliament tells the European negotiators to wise up here.

Also Read

“Because they are putting the fear and the uncertainty into Northern Ireland because they are using it as a football.”

The Dungannon-based farmer, who breeds chickens for producer Moy Park, added: “We have the Conservatives in power and you have Labour, they are not one bit worried about Northern Ireland.

“Their electorate is in UK mainland and they will say and do what suits the UK mainland to get re-elected.

“We need ministers here that are sitting in Westminster as part of the ministers from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to fight our corner.”

Fellow Co Tyrone farmer Malcolm Keys, Northern Ireland’s second biggest pig producer, raised concern that a Brexit deal could see Northern Ireland operate under a different trade regime from the rest of the UK.

“What we would like to see soon is clarity of what this Brexit is going to mean because as pig producers our main market is the UK market, the UK retailer in mainland UK which is the premier market for us and it must be protected after Brexit,” he said.

A bull stands in a field with a disused Customs Facilitation Office in the background on the border in Carrickcarnon, Ireland, December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A bull stands in a field with a disused Customs Facilitation Office in the background on the border in Carrickcarnon, Ireland, December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

He said Northern Ireland farmers could not become “second class British”.

Fermanagh farmer Peter Gallagher, who has a business half a mile from the border, said protecting the European market was just as important.

“We would be very reliant on cross-border trade and would be very concerned about any barriers to free movement of animals trade and anything of that nature,” he said.

“I would like to emphasise that while we need to protect the UK market we can’t afford to be losing the European or southern Ireland market – that would be detrimental to us here in Northern Ireland.”

Cereal producer Allan Chambers expressed concern that EU subsidies in the form of the Single Farm Payment would not be maintained when the UK leaves the European Union.

A defaced 'Welcome to Northern Ireland' sign stands on the border in Middletown, Northern Ireland, December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne .
A defaced 'Welcome to Northern Ireland' sign stands on the border in Middletown, Northern Ireland, December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne .

“Everybody is saying the Single Farm Payment will either disappear or be vastly reduced,” he said.

“If my counterpart in Co Louth is getting the equivalent of £30 a tonne subsidy to grow grain how can I stay in business, that's my profit level?”

Mr Chambers also bemoaned the lack of administration at Stormont.

“We elect them and therefore we should either tell them to call another election or dismiss all the local MLAs and go again and try to find somebody who can sit there and work together.

“It’s not beyond the powers of possibility to do that,” he said.

Democratic Unionist MP Ian Paisley said it was “unthinkable” that state subsidies would not continue post-Brexit.

“It is unthinkable that there would not be a single farm payment system, probably British or UK farm payment, post 2022, unthinkable that that would happen,” he told the farmers.

“We are talking about a £20 billion industry, we are talking about food security for the whole of the UK, you guys are at the heart of that.

“No government, it would be madness, it would be suicide for a government to walk away from that.”

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

 Stock photo

Fermanagh farmer receives suspended sentence on animal welfare charges
Stock picture

France, Germany call for stable EU farm budget post-Brexit
Trucks line up before cattle are loaded into a vessel. Stock image. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Vet struck off over certifying cattle for live export to Morocco
Land in Staholmog, Carlanstown, Kells, Co. Meath

VIDEO: 'It’s the sort of ground you would stop to look at' - 85ac farm comes to the...
Image: Gardai

Cash, cars, livestock and homes worth €7m seized - Criminals reeling as CAB...
The average dairy cow drinks 25 gallons of water daily

Water demand - 'I have purchased six 180 gallon concrete drinkers to...
Passion for nature: Dairy farmer Donal Sheehan. Photo: Michael Mac weeney/Provision

What lies beneath: Protected habitats under pressure