Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 18 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

No-deal Brexit will push up UK food prices 'by up to 20pc' - Birds Eye chief

Packets of Birds Eye frozen fish fingers
Packets of Birds Eye frozen fish fingers

Andrew Woodcock

A no-deal Brexit will lead "virtually instantaneously" to price rises on popular food products in shops, the head of Birds Eye in the UK has warned.

The frozen food specialist's managing director for the UK and Ireland, Wayne Hudson, said manufacturers would have to pass tariffs of up to 20% on to retailers, who would themselves have to decide how much of the extra cost to pass on to shoppers.

Mr Hudson said the uncertainty around Brexit was "seriously delaying our ambitious plans for continued growth" and imposing additional costs, with four of the company's senior executives focused entirely on contingency planning.

It remains unclear whether EU27 countries will be "accommodating" to exports of UK manufacturers' products after Brexit, he warned.

In an article in The Grocer magazine, Mr Hudson said: "There is now a dense fog and a serious sense of unease that the entire food industry is having to navigate.

"Here at Birds Eye, we are the strongest we have been in years. However, instead of focusing all our energy on making this business even better, an increasing and considerable amount of people and financial resource is being dedicated to Brexit contingency planning and ensuring continuity of supply."

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Hudson said: "If we crash out on March 29 without a deal it does mean that World Trade Organisation tariffs will be applied.

"If you look at our portfolio of goods, that could range from anywhere between 2% and 20%. That is a significant new cost.

Also Read

"We buy fish on a global basis, we make fish fingers in our factory in Germany and we bring those into the UK. We want to continue our investment story, we want to continue to grow our business and expand our capacity. But where we place those investments, with the current situation and the fiasco around Brexit, we can't decide where to do it until we get clarity."

Mr Hudson said that food manufacturers cannot control prices charged for their products by retailers in shops.

But he added: "If we are faced with substantial tariffs we will have to pass those tariffs on, and in turn our customers will need to decide whether or not they pass those on to consumer and shopper."

Retailers are warning that "there isn't the margin in the supply chain to absorb any more tariffs", he said.

Writing in The Grocer, Mr Hudson dismissed claims from pro-Brexit politicians that warnings of the possible effects of EU withdrawal without an agreement amounted to "scaremongering".

"The brutal fact is that, if we leave the EU without a deal, food prices will increase virtually instantaneously as WTO tariffs would apply," he said.

"Scaremongering? Absolutely not. What's really scary are the politicians who claim it is."

For low-income families most vulnerable to food price increases "a no-deal Brexit holds no positive outcome - a fact that politicians seem to be ignoring in their self-serving posturing," he said.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

It also shows that the gender pay gap remains an issue for graduates, with a difference of almost €4,000 recorded between young men’s and women’s pay. Stock Image: PA

70pc of 2017 agri graduates in full time work but receive second lowest pay
It is now possible to scan the entire DNA content of a food without any prior knowledge or suspicion of what may or may not be present in that food. Stock Image: Getty Images

Authorities develop new DNA tool to detect food fraud and expose misleading...
Researchers are seeking views on eating meat from genetically modified animals (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Consumers asked if they would eat ‘gene-edited’ animals
Operating a farm business as a limited company is increasing among dairy farmers and larger tillage and drystock enterprises.

The pros and cons of putting the farm into company status
European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

Urgent need for no-deal Brexit action, warn agri-food groups
Stephen Nuzum competing in a test match in South Africa last year. Photo: Shannon Gilson

'Juggling a dairy farm with polocrosse can be hectic' - Wicklow farmer getting...
Lorries queue on the A256 outside Dover, part of the landbridge to Ireland, during trials for post-Brexit disruption at Britain’s channel ports. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA

France fears border lorry queues as it braces for no-deal Brexit


Top Stories

The absence of high-quality rural broadband in Ireland is holding back farming

Eir says plan to provide 30,000 farms with high-speed fibre broadband will be...

Should the Government ditch the National Broadband Plan and focus on...
Picture taken August 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Barley growers fear prices slump as buyers 'aren't biting'
File photo

Ireland to be hotter than the French Riviera as temperatures set...
Della

My Pet: Stellar Della is an utter pet and loves to chew the cud

Funding announced for energy efficient dairy farm equipment (40% grant aid...
During late pregnancy, nutrition management is key

Nutrition management of ewes during late pregnancy has a significant impact...